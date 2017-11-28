Getting Beyond Just Being Good Enough

By MICHELLE MILLER

Life is a long and winding road, and many travellers for many reasons start out on this journey feeling like they are not good enough. This low feeling view of self becomes the magnetic pull with which they move through life. When you feel like you're not good enough, and we've all had this feeling at some point, you make choices that solidify this position.

Your feelings lead you towards building an average life - trying all you can to be just good enough or average. The thought of being great never enters your mind. Not because you cannot do great things or become a great person, but because deep within you still feel not good enough.

This paradox is a common reality for many. Although born to be great, they get stuck on that old train of just being good enough. The challenge here is how do you get beyond just being good enough and move towards your greatness within? First things first, it takes work and commitment to rewire your mental map.

Let's use the analogy of life being like a colossal train station. There is open access to a train that will take you towards a great life, but only if you are willing to do the work. This speaks to your willingness to accept personal responsibility for your life and taking focused action to improve your situation.

Understand that being great is not about holding down some hotshot job title, having an academic diploma or living in some fancy house. Greatness lies not in the things your money can buy. Instead, greatness lies within you, and when tapped into, you come to know that you are the difference that makes the difference.

Those seeking to be great are motivated to positively influence the world. You, too, can do the same. The challenge is that most people are simply not as familiar with the idea of being great as they are with the notion of being 'good'. This makes sense though, since from our early years we are repeatedly told to be 'good'. As such to be 'good' has become a default pattern of thinking that directs many of our attitudes and actions.

Perhaps this is why people are comfortable just being good enough rather and aspiring to greatness. Any thought that you hold as being true has a direct effect on how far you throw your ball of possibility. In other words, you cannot climb aboard the train to being great if you are thinking in terms of just being good enough.

Taken a step further, here is how this just good enough thinking pattern plays out: People are highly motivated to get a 'good' education that enables them to find a 'good' job, which supports them with a 'good' salary, so that they can raise a 'good' family. Then this good old cycle starts all over again. Let me just say that in the grand scheme of things, nothing is wrong with just being good enough if this position seems to be working for you. But what if you were born to be great? Wouldn't you want to express your greatness?

Besides, the good train is always overcrowded with people pushing and shoving trying to squeeze their way into this already crammed train. Why? The simple answer is for many the good train is believed to be the 'safe' train and that there's safety in numbers. In addition, some people are looking for an easy road and are glad to squeeze in to this jam-packed train headed for the so-called 'good' life.

Alas, just north of the tracks there awaits a magnificent train; its the 'great train'. It is a polished beauty with plush interior and soft red velvet against the walls. This train holds unlimited capacity to take you to your wildest adventure in grand style. Sadly, despite all this splendour, passengers are but a few.

Maybe you find yourself stuck on that 'good train' and you're ready to get off. Begin to do the work to change your thinking to take your life beyond just good enough. In his book from "Good to Great", James C Collins puts it well: "Greatness is not a function of circumstances. Greatness, it turns out, is largely a matter of conscious choice, and discipline."

Using this powerful quote make the commitment to doing the work. This becomes your boarding pass to board the great train that will take you towards living an empowered life. Yes! You definitely can do it.

What do you think? Please send your comments to coaching242@yahoo.com or 429-6770.

• Michelle M Miller is a certified life coach, communication and leadership expert. Visit www.talktomichellemiller.com or call 1-888-620-7894; mail can be sent to PO Box CB-13060.