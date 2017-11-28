Two Bahamian Beaches Among Best In The World

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

TWO Bahamian beaches have been listed among the 50 best beaches in the world. Pink Sands Beach, Harbour Island is ranked 4th best, and Pig Beach, Exuma, is 12th.

The listings were published recently in “The World’s 50 Best Beaches,” an article compiled by FlightNetwork, the largest Canadian-based online travel company. Decisions were made after FlightNetwork “consulted 600+ of world’s best travel journalists, editors, bloggers and agencies — the people who do this for a living — to gain insight from their opinions and expertise.”

“The World’s 50 Best Beaches” asserts that it is “the most definitive list of beaches ever assembled.” There are beaches from every continent, ranging from Australia to Greece, Fiji to Madagascar.

Coming in fourth place, Pink Sands Beach is described as follows: “Pink Sands Beach has a fairytale-like name, and you’ll understand why when you set foot on the beautifully coloured sands. The nearly-five kilometres of stunning coastline, saturated in golden sun and pink plush ground, will plant itself in your memory forever.

“Harbour Island in The Bahamas is home to inviting stretches of coastline and mellow waters protected by an offshore coral reef. This portion of the island is an especially dreamy part, known for its pale pink sand made from the bright red and pink shells of the microscopic Foraminifera insects. The colour contrasts and meshes with the turquoise waterline, creating sunrise and sunset colours that are unlike anything else you’ll see in your lifetime.”

At number 12, the description for Pig Beach reads: “Pig Beach sits in amongst the Exumas: a chain of 300, mostly uninhabited islands renowned for their euphoric beaches, world-class diving, and luxurious resorts. As you reach its picture-perfect shores by speed or sailboat, you’ll be greeted by swaying palms, pristine sugary-white sands, and some very cute locals.

“Pig Beach really does live up to its name as it is the only place on the planet where you can take a dip in crystal-clear turquoise ocean alongside pink-and-brown-spotted wild pigs. These friendly and very camera-confident animals will be your only company as you walk, swim, and relax in what feels like a deserted Caribbean paradise.”

The article also provides suggestions on how to get to these beautiful destinations, after flying into Nassau. For Pink Sands Beach, it is recommended to fly to North Eleuthera Airport, before taking a water taxi to Harbour Island. For Pig Beach, the site recommends flying to Staniel Cay or Great Exuma before taking a chartered boat or organised day trip to Pig Beach.

In “The World’s 50 Best Beaches,” the only beaches listed above The Bahamas’ are Grace Cay, Turks & Caicos; Whitehaven Beach, Australia; and Anse Lazio, Seychelles. The Bahamas is one of only nine countries to have multiple beaches make the list.