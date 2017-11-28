Police Probe Death Threats To Ministers

POLICE have been asked to investigate threats included in several expletive-filled voice notes circulated yesterday that someone would “kill” Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, Deputy Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest and others in the Free National Movement .

The voice notes were recorded by a man who said he was a “hardcore” FNM supporter who was struggling financially and sometimes went to bed hungry.

Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Anthony Newbold said last night he did not know who recorded the messages, but he had forwarded them to Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson for investigation.

“I hurting on this corner man,” the self-proclaimed FNM supporter said in one voice note. “I [expletive] hurting. And I is a big time FNM. . . some night I go to bed hungry . . . gas killing [expletive] me.

“The struggle real. These FNMs and Minnis and [expletive] Peter Turnquest [expletive] right around, if they keep this [expletive] up, someone ga kill them bey. I don’t care who is record these Whatsapp. . .”

The man also claimed he worked on the election campaign of Mount Moriah MP Marvin Dames and helped him get elected, but now he could not even get $20 or a job from the government.