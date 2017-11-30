Teacher Of The Year Named

THE Ministry of Education Teacher of the Year (TOY) Steering Committee hosted its first-ever teacher of the year luncheon with Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd at the Stapledon School Auditorium.

In attendance were Mr Lloyd, Acting Director of Education Marcellus Taylor, Deputy Director Serethea Clarke, district TOY winners including the National Teacher of the Year Antonique Josey; and a number of Ministry of Education officials.

In his speech, Mr Lloyd outlined many of the challenges faced by teachers daily.

“Today a teacher has to be it all: parent, nurse, doctor, counselor…”

He went on to say that teachers also have to deal with “difficult parents,” who in many cases are young and inexperienced. He said on top of that, teachers, in addition to having their own financial challenges, have to “dip into their own resources to fill their teaching needs and the needs of their children.”

He indicated that this practice seems to be getting worse, and advised that politicians need to stop merely talking and start doing more, including paying teachers monies that are owed to them and supplying the needs of the various schools, so that teachers don’t have to use personal resources.

National Teacher of the Year for 2017-2019 Antonique Josey talked about her challenges as a teacher. She recalled the sleepless nights, the hard-work, and the grueling interview that preceded her being chosen for the privileged position. However, she said it has all been worth it.

District winners got the opportunity to mingle and socialise with each other during the luncheon, with ministry officials, and with TOY Committee members. The district winners were pleasantly surprised at the honour bestowed upon them. This is the first event of its kind, and because of its success, the committee is hoping to include it as one of their established biennial TOY events.





The TOY district finalists are: Antonia Carmen Bain, Gambier Primary, northwestern district winner; Cory Cole from E P Roberts Primary, southeastern district winner; Sharoline Deal-Pratt from Uriah McPhee Primary, northeastern district winner; Ronette McCaulay from R N Gomez All-Age School, North and Central Andros and Berry Island District; Paul Knowles from Central Abaco Primary, Abaco district winner; Julie Knowles from L N Coakley High, Exuma district winner; and Shantel Seymour from Central Eleuthera.