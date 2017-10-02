Pm Insists Campbell No Dual Citizenship

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

Minister of Transport and Local Government Minister Frankie Campbell does not have a Haitian passport, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis told The Tribune yesterday.

Concerns about whether Mr Campbell had dual citizenship were raised after Mr Campbell referred having “two passports” on the Darold Miller Live talk show in a short clip that began circulating on social media last week. It is not clear when the show was taped.



Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Bradley Roberts has since called on Mr Campbell to clear up the matter.

“Frankie Campbell made a statement on the Darold Miller show that he has two passports,” Dr Minnis told The Tribune on Sunday. “What he meant was like every other Cabinet minister who all have two, including myself, a red one a blue one, that’s what he meant.

“People should stop trying to spew venom or misinformation,” the prime minister added.

The red passport Dr Minnis referred to is a diplomatic passport given to high-ranking persons.

When asked if Mr Campbell has a Haitian passport, Dr Minnis said yesterday: “No - he has two passports just like me and every Cabinet minister. I spoke to Frankie Campbell and he will make a statement (in Parliament) when he arrives in town. People should stop trying to put out rumours and false information or misinterpretation (of Mr Campbell’s words).”



In the short clip of his interview on the talk show, Mr Campbell discussed how his Haitian mother arrived in the Bahamas on Potter’s Cay Dock in search of a better way of life.

“She is from the north of Haiti,” Mr Campbell told the talk show host. “She is 77 years old. She came here as an immigrant…on a boat…landed right there on Potter’s Cay…illegally…she told me that she had to wait in the cemetery for sometime overnight…hide she did Darold…she came here looking for a better way of life. I think (in) the process she found a better way of life but I’m satisfied that she has produced some children who would’ve contributed to the upliftment of the Bahamian community. I believe I am one of them.”

Asked by Mr Miller if he is “straight,” Mr Campbell said: “I’m privileged today to have two passports, so I’m legal Darold and for the record I don’t support in any way form or fashion illegal landings. . .”

Some in the PLP had latched on to Mr Campbell’s comments, suggesting he is running afoul of the law. The Constitution states in Article 48 that no person shall be qualified to be elected as a member of the House of Assembly who is a citizen of another country having become such a citizen voluntarily, or is, by virtue of his own act, under any acknowledgment of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power or state.

“There (has) been much commentary on social media surrounding recent comments made by the minister of transport and aviation while he was a guest on a local talk show,” Mr Roberts said at a party meeting Thursday.

“He said his mother came to the Bahamas illegally and that now he has legal papers and the proud holder of two passports. Many Bahamians interpreted that to mean the minister currently holds dual citizenship. I call on the transport minister to bring the rumour mill to an end and clarify his comments once and for all.”

When The Tribune contacted Mr Campbell yesterday, he said: “I don’t want to respond at this time. I’m satisfied that those who had the due diligence to do so, did what they had to do.”

Mr Campbell, who is in the United States, was referring to the vetting process of the FNM’s candidates committee.

He added that “responsible” people would have viewed the full video of his appearance on the Darold Miller Live show to see the context in which his comment was made.