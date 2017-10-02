Pm Insists Campbell No Dual Citizenship

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
Minister of Transport and Local Government Minister Frankie Campbell does not have a Haitian passport, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis told The Tribune yesterday.
Concerns about whether Mr Campbell had dual citizenship were raised after Mr Campbell referred having “two passports” on the Darold Miller Live talk show in a short clip that began circulating on social media last week. It is not clear when the show was taped.
Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Bradley Roberts has since called on Mr Campbell to clear up the matter.
“Frankie Campbell made a statement on the Darold Miller show that he has two passports,” Dr Minnis told The Tribune on Sunday. “What he meant was like every other Cabinet minister who all have two, including myself, a red one a blue one, that’s what he meant.
“People should stop trying to spew venom or misinformation,” the prime minister added.
The red passport Dr Minnis referred to is a diplomatic passport given to high-ranking persons.
When asked if Mr Campbell has a Haitian passport, Dr Minnis said yesterday: “No - he has two passports just like me and every Cabinet minister. I spoke to Frankie Campbell and he will make a statement (in Parliament) when he arrives in town. People should stop trying to put out rumours and false information or misinterpretation (of Mr Campbell’s words).”
In the short clip of his interview on the talk show, Mr Campbell discussed how his Haitian mother arrived in the Bahamas on Potter’s Cay Dock in search of a better way of life.
“She is from the north of Haiti,” Mr Campbell told the talk show host. “She is 77 years old. She came here as an immigrant…on a boat…landed right there on Potter’s Cay…illegally…she told me that she had to wait in the cemetery for sometime overnight…hide she did Darold…she came here looking for a better way of life. I think (in) the process she found a better way of life but I’m satisfied that she has produced some children who would’ve contributed to the upliftment of the Bahamian community. I believe I am one of them.”
Asked by Mr Miller if he is “straight,” Mr Campbell said: “I’m privileged today to have two passports, so I’m legal Darold and for the record I don’t support in any way form or fashion illegal landings. . .”
Some in the PLP had latched on to Mr Campbell’s comments, suggesting he is running afoul of the law. The Constitution states in Article 48 that no person shall be qualified to be elected as a member of the House of Assembly who is a citizen of another country having become such a citizen voluntarily, or is, by virtue of his own act, under any acknowledgment of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power or state.
“There (has) been much commentary on social media surrounding recent comments made by the minister of transport and aviation while he was a guest on a local talk show,” Mr Roberts said at a party meeting Thursday.
“He said his mother came to the Bahamas illegally and that now he has legal papers and the proud holder of two passports. Many Bahamians interpreted that to mean the minister currently holds dual citizenship. I call on the transport minister to bring the rumour mill to an end and clarify his comments once and for all.”
When The Tribune contacted Mr Campbell yesterday, he said: “I don’t want to respond at this time. I’m satisfied that those who had the due diligence to do so, did what they had to do.”
Mr Campbell, who is in the United States, was referring to the vetting process of the FNM’s candidates committee.
He added that “responsible” people would have viewed the full video of his appearance on the Darold Miller Live show to see the context in which his comment was made.
Comments
BahamasForBahamians 5 hours, 57 minutes ago
Lol.
And the lying starts.
Boy Hubert..... anyway...
realfreethinker 5 hours, 47 minutes ago
Typical of the PLP to jump to stupid conclusions. In case ya'll didn't realize it the election was held May 10th and ya'll were haned ya'll ass on a silver platter. Get over it. Move on.
sealice 5 hours, 43 minutes ago
Of course he's not a citizen just like Trump was right when he said Obama wasn't american......
BahamasForBahamians 5 hours, 6 minutes ago
It is not the PLP demanding this you idiot @realfreethinker / @sealice.
It is the FNM's very own Omar Archer and Juan Mccartney that are demanding answers.
You guys are so political its the only thing you FNM fooktards hear smell and see.
realfreethinker 4 hours, 31 minutes ago
Asshole the Pm said he does not have dual citizenship. Ya'll lame brain plps just won't go away huh?
BahamasForBahamians 4 hours, 26 minutes ago
Fook off you FNM fooktard! 2 minutes ago you were saying the PLP is demanding this
This is not a PLP issue now go fook yourself or Travis!
realfreethinker 4 hours, 7 minutes ago
the election over,you do realize that right? Get a life move on. ya'll ass got stumped 35-4.I know yoo are stilling hurting,but this too shall pass
BahamasForBahamians 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
Stick to the topic idiot.
It appears as if your still stuck at the election.
This post is about Frankie's dual citizenship issue being raised by other FNMS.
fooking idiot.
sealice 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
Buddy all i was doing was comparing idiots ... you fit right in......
TalRussell 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
Comrades! If I were the PM I wouldn't get so reassuring cocky....if the much bigger question is, whether or not can the red shirts party's vetting of 2017 General Election candidates can pass a real closer independent (outside the confines the party) vetting examination of the financial and other declarations contained therein them documents?
PM, you can settle all by making public, the red shirts elected to the House, or appointed to the Senate, or political appointees, 2017 General Election's candidates disclosures? She ain't going go away so make them public cause things has ways leaks out by those red shirts with access who does eventually become disappointed in their own governing party's failures, shortfalls and letdowns? PM. time get "straight" with the public about some people who made their way into government because of May 10, 2017?
jackbnimble 4 hours, 43 minutes ago
Persons have been saying for years that if we don’t get a grip on this illegal immigration issue we will soon have a Haitian PM and this is just the precursor to it. We’ve left it too long and it’s gone too far. They are here and have infliltated the highest ranks in government. Reality check - they walk among us!
Now what do you think will happen at cabinet level when decisions are made that can adversely affect illegals. Don’t mind what Frankie say about not supporting illegal immigration. If he can brag about getting ‘straight’ through an illegal entry by his mother and now ascending to the highest ranks in Givernment, do you honestly think he would vote against any such decisuons. Reality check - he’s there to make sure it doesn't happen!
DEDDIE 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
Too late! Haitian descendants includes, the first black member of parliament, a governor general, several cabinet ministers, speaker of the house and also several senators. Those were only first generations. I will not venture into third and forth generation descendants. Blacks at one point were not allowed and today they dominate the legislative branch.
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 30 minutes ago
This is one of the silliest points in the Constitution ........ even though there are thousands of Bahamians with TWO or MORE passports in this country ....... the Constitution does have a veiled threat of withdrawal of citizenship for someone who has another passport, but how many times has it been carried out????? .......... this too should be amended
licks2 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
Old elitists thinking. . .they were scared of the "white-man". . .taking over they lands by right. . .
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
Licks, what the hell does this have to do with the white man?????......... Black and white Bahamians take advantage of dual nationality status ..... The issue is raised about a Haitian-Bahamian ....... do you remember another American-Bahamian MP????? (Ryan Pinder)
TalRussell 4 hours, 25 minutes ago
Comrade Jackbnimble, persons over many years seemed to have had developed good 'honourably grips' whilst serving as members House of Assembly and Senate, in various Bahamaland governments, such as the UBP, PLP, and yes even the Red Shirts.
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 1 minute ago
roc wit doc talking about spewing venom or misinformation that is how doc won the election. not only is doc a saint, he can read minds, now that he is PM. But doc does not know what the man meant. dim, dim. doc.
