Minister's Final Decision On 'Can Of Worms' Fear

The Minister of Transport must make "the final decision" on whether to approve the introduction of ground transport provider fees at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA), Tribune Business was told yesterday.

Ross Smith, the Road Traffic Department's controller, confirmed to this newspaper that he had given his "input" and referred the Nassau Airport Development Company's (NAD) plans to Frankie Campbell for ministerial "guidance".

"They have written and given us their proposal on what they wanted to do," Mr Smith said, "which is to levy certain fees as it relates to the taxi drivers going in and out of the call-up area [at LPIA].

"I have given my input and sent that on to the Minister, so the final decision rests with the Minister. He will provide us with guidance, more so on how to deal with the issue. It may have to go all the way to Cabinet.

"If he has to take it to Cabinet he will do so to ensure no one is disadvantaged. We have every confidence in him that he will make the right decision."

Mr Smith was speaking after meeting with taxi drivers, and members of the Bahamas Taxi Cab Union, at LPIA yesterday to discuss NAD's proposal.

The LPIA operator/manager, as previously revealed by Tribune Business, wants to levy fees on taxi drivers, limousine and tour operators every time they enter the airport's "commercial lane" to pick up fares and clients.

The fees, which are due to be imposed from November 1, 2017, will levy $1 per pick up/fare on taxi drivers, with $2 and $3 being imposed on limousine drivers and tour operators, respectively.

NAD sees the revenue streams generated as critical to improving the 'curb-side' pick-up and drop-off at LPIA, the source of its most frequent customer complaints, and end a "chaotic experience" for travellers.

Most tax drivers, despite agreeing that this aspect of the visitor experience needs to be improved, remain resolute in their opposition to the proposed NAD fees.

One driver who attended yesterday's meeting, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed concerns to Tribune Business that NAD's fees will set a precedent and "open a brand new can of worms" for the sector.

"If NAD charges $1 and we pay it, then Atlantis is going to want to charge $1, Baha Mar is going to want to charge $1, and Breezes will charge is $1. They will all want to charge us $1 to pick up a fare on their door," the source said.

"What's going to happen? It might be a brand new can of worms that they're opening up."

The driver said Road Traffic officials informed them at yesterday's meeting that the Road Traffic Act provided no legal basis for NAD to levy the fees it is seeking.

However, the Minister of Transport has the ability to give approval, which is why NAD had submitted its proposal to him, the source said.

Mr Smith, though, told Tribune Business he was unsure whether the Act allowed NAD to proceed or not.

"I am not sure," he said. "I didn't look at it in any detail from that perspective. It's a private company [NAD], but a public issue as it relates to persons who drive taxis.... I'm not sure about the legal issues. We really have to wait for the Minister's decision on it."

The Road Traffic controller conceded that the majority of taxi drivers who attended yesterday's meeting were opposed to NAD's proposed fees and rationale for levying them.

"Most of the persons who were present were not in favour of it, spoke very, very passionately about it, and will do anything to prevent it from happening," Mr Smith told Tribune Business.

"It was very well attended, and held at the airport in the taxi drivers' recreational area. There were persons present from NAD, but the meeting was really called to speak to me on it."

Philip Watkins, the Bahamas Taxi Cab Union's president, told Tribune Business he was unable to attend yesterday's meeting and was awaiting a briefing from one of his executives, rendering him unable to comment.

Jan Knowles, NAD's vice-president of marketing and communications, said the airport operator did not wish to comment further beyond its original statement.

In her original reply to Tribune Business, Ms Knowles said the revenues raised from the fees would be used to better manage the pick-up and dropping-off of passengers at LPIA.

She added that the traveller experience in arriving at, and exiting, LPIA was the "most frequent complaint" that NAD received, and the operator needed to bring this in-line with the 'world-class' impression the airport - and overall tourism product - were seeking to give.

"This is not a passenger fee; it's a driver or operator fee for accessing the terminal," Ms Knowles said. "Fees will be used to provide proactive curb management, improve the passenger experience and maintain the accommodations provided by NAD - and used by waiting drivers - at the airport.

"The most frequent complaint received at LPIA relates to the chaotic experience upon leaving the terminal and arriving at the curb for transportation. NAD has been determined to seek improvements to the passenger experience at LPIA. Proactive curb management contributes to a positive first impression for visitors, and this is crucial to the strengthening of our tourism offering."

Ms Knowles said NAD had started exploring the implementation of ground transportation provider fees in 2012, but held off for five years following industry concerns.

She added: "Transportation providers also agree that it is critical to the industry and their business that these improvements are made. The goal is for NAD's ground transportation team to greet arriving visitors, provide accurate information about the available transportation options, and work with members of the Road Traffic Department and Royal Bahamas Police Force stationed at LPIA to enhance the management of the curb, ensure enforcement of traffic regulations and provide a world-class arrival experience."