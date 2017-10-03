Minnis: Our Duty To Help Dominica

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday pledged to send physicians to Dominica to assist with medical services after he and a delegation witnessed firsthand the widespread devastation wrought on the storm-ravaged island nation.

Last night, Dr Minnis appealed for empathy from Bahamians towards the Dominican people as he reiterated that schools and medical facilities have been decimated by Hurricane Maria.

In Dominica earlier that day, he pledged the Bahamas’ continued assistance to rebuilding efforts.

Registration is expected to begin today in Dominica for students who wish to continue their education in the Bahamas, and their families. Earlier in the day, Education Minister Jeff Lloyd said he expected only about 20 students would take up the offer.

“I know that there were concerns about what we’ve offered before,” Dr Minnis told reporters at Jet Aviation last night. “There are still challenges with the medical fraternity, and being a part of CARICOM I’ve offered medical assistance.”

Dr Minnis continued: “I will meet with my minister of health and see how many physicians he can send to assist them. Medical services are greatly needed and if we were in this situation we would be seeking assistance not just from first world countries but from our neighbours.”

Responding to critics of the government’s offer to Dominican students, Dr Minnis said while individuals were entitled to speak their minds, he was obligated to take a global view as leader of the country.

Dr Minnis conducted an aerial tour of the island with Immigration Minister Brent Symonette; NEMA Director Stephen Russell; Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander; and Bahamas Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson.

Mrs Wilson said she did not expect a large number of students to take up the opportunity to study in the Bahamas as many students have already gone to neighbouring countries like Barbados, Antigua, and Trinidad. Mrs Wilson reported that Dominica had 40 primary schools, 20 secondary schools, and one tertiary institution, adding that those few structures that had not been destroyed were being used as shelters.

For his part, Bishop Fernander said there was an overwhelming sense of brotherly love, adding that he was proud that the Bahamas stepped up to the plate in the face of dire need.

“There was a sense of we’re glad you’re here,” Bishop Fernander said, “we’re glad that you’re looking after us and you’re concerned about us. We as a diaspora are setting a precedent to how we will be taken care of if this were to ever happen to us.

“I don’t think in the areas we flew over there was one building untouched, every place had tremendous damage. Mud still everywhere, not just water, mud. You have to wear masks in some areas from what is taking place and the concern in the community.”

Bishop Fernander recalled that standing on a hill in Roseau there was a cross still standing, symbolising hope and “that God was still in control”.

The Bahamian delegation found ongoing assistance from such developed countries as the United States, and Canada, neighbouring countries like Venezuela and far flung countries like Palestine.

In Dominica, Dr Minnis addressed the island nation in a brief press event that was posted to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s Facebook page.

He underscored that Dominica had been instrumental in the development of a newly independent Bahamas, stressing that it was the country’s duty and responsibility to assist as a part of CARICOM.

“Many of your doctors, including myself and many of our doctors in the Bahamas have been trained in Jamaica. We are all trained through the Caribbean system and I’ve offered to send some of our medical personnel here to assist you in rebuilding your medical facilities and ensure that the quality of care for the Dominican populace does not deteriorate to any degree.”

He continued: “As soon as I return and receive word from the government of Dominica as to what type of medical personnel and the numbers they might need we will ensure that those individuals are here.”

Dr Minnis urged Dominicans to understand that the Bahamas could have easily been faced with the same level of devastation, adding that the tragic event has demonstrated the importance of family.

“We are a part of your family,” he said, “being brothers and sisters, part of the CARICOM nation and we would continue to assist and rebuild you and bring you back together as the force you were as soon as possible.”

Following his aerial tour, Dr Minnis landed in Roseau by helicopter. He later told reporters that the main city had been under some four feet of water.

Last night, he remarked on the indomitable spirit of Dominicans, whom he said were all working together to clean and rebuild the country.

Dr Minnis presented Mr Skerrit with a cheque valued at $60,000 on behalf of the private sector, and advised that a Royal Bahamas Defense Force vessel would be departing with supplies. He added that the vessel will first stop in Jamaica to pick up containers with supplies from that country.

To this, Mr Skerrit said: “We’re very grateful to the people of the Bahamas for this very generous gift. In this situation everything helps, every assistance helps, in relieving the pain and the suffering of our people here.”

Dr Minnis and his delegation left yesterday morning for Dominica, returning the same evening.

Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd acted as prime minister in his absence.