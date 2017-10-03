Minnis: Our Duty To Help Dominica

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday pledged to send physicians to Dominica to assist with medical services after he and a delegation witnessed firsthand the widespread devastation wrought on the storm-ravaged island nation.
Last night, Dr Minnis appealed for empathy from Bahamians towards the Dominican people as he reiterated that schools and medical facilities have been decimated by Hurricane Maria.
In Dominica earlier that day, he pledged the Bahamas’ continued assistance to rebuilding efforts.
Registration is expected to begin today in Dominica for students who wish to continue their education in the Bahamas, and their families. Earlier in the day, Education Minister Jeff Lloyd said he expected only about 20 students would take up the offer.
“I know that there were concerns about what we’ve offered before,” Dr Minnis told reporters at Jet Aviation last night. “There are still challenges with the medical fraternity, and being a part of CARICOM I’ve offered medical assistance.”
Dr Minnis continued: “I will meet with my minister of health and see how many physicians he can send to assist them. Medical services are greatly needed and if we were in this situation we would be seeking assistance not just from first world countries but from our neighbours.”
Responding to critics of the government’s offer to Dominican students, Dr Minnis said while individuals were entitled to speak their minds, he was obligated to take a global view as leader of the country.
Dr Minnis conducted an aerial tour of the island with Immigration Minister Brent Symonette; NEMA Director Stephen Russell; Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander; and Bahamas Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson.
Mrs Wilson said she did not expect a large number of students to take up the opportunity to study in the Bahamas as many students have already gone to neighbouring countries like Barbados, Antigua, and Trinidad. Mrs Wilson reported that Dominica had 40 primary schools, 20 secondary schools, and one tertiary institution, adding that those few structures that had not been destroyed were being used as shelters.
For his part, Bishop Fernander said there was an overwhelming sense of brotherly love, adding that he was proud that the Bahamas stepped up to the plate in the face of dire need.
“There was a sense of we’re glad you’re here,” Bishop Fernander said, “we’re glad that you’re looking after us and you’re concerned about us. We as a diaspora are setting a precedent to how we will be taken care of if this were to ever happen to us.
“I don’t think in the areas we flew over there was one building untouched, every place had tremendous damage. Mud still everywhere, not just water, mud. You have to wear masks in some areas from what is taking place and the concern in the community.”
Bishop Fernander recalled that standing on a hill in Roseau there was a cross still standing, symbolising hope and “that God was still in control”.
The Bahamian delegation found ongoing assistance from such developed countries as the United States, and Canada, neighbouring countries like Venezuela and far flung countries like Palestine.
In Dominica, Dr Minnis addressed the island nation in a brief press event that was posted to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s Facebook page.
He underscored that Dominica had been instrumental in the development of a newly independent Bahamas, stressing that it was the country’s duty and responsibility to assist as a part of CARICOM.
“Many of your doctors, including myself and many of our doctors in the Bahamas have been trained in Jamaica. We are all trained through the Caribbean system and I’ve offered to send some of our medical personnel here to assist you in rebuilding your medical facilities and ensure that the quality of care for the Dominican populace does not deteriorate to any degree.”
He continued: “As soon as I return and receive word from the government of Dominica as to what type of medical personnel and the numbers they might need we will ensure that those individuals are here.”
Dr Minnis urged Dominicans to understand that the Bahamas could have easily been faced with the same level of devastation, adding that the tragic event has demonstrated the importance of family.
“We are a part of your family,” he said, “being brothers and sisters, part of the CARICOM nation and we would continue to assist and rebuild you and bring you back together as the force you were as soon as possible.”
Following his aerial tour, Dr Minnis landed in Roseau by helicopter. He later told reporters that the main city had been under some four feet of water.
Last night, he remarked on the indomitable spirit of Dominicans, whom he said were all working together to clean and rebuild the country.
Dr Minnis presented Mr Skerrit with a cheque valued at $60,000 on behalf of the private sector, and advised that a Royal Bahamas Defense Force vessel would be departing with supplies. He added that the vessel will first stop in Jamaica to pick up containers with supplies from that country.
To this, Mr Skerrit said: “We’re very grateful to the people of the Bahamas for this very generous gift. In this situation everything helps, every assistance helps, in relieving the pain and the suffering of our people here.”
Dr Minnis and his delegation left yesterday morning for Dominica, returning the same evening.
Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd acted as prime minister in his absence.
Comments
proudloudandfnm 14 hours, 9 minutes ago
It's your duty to FIX GRAND BAHAMA. It is not your duty to do anything in Dominica....
FIX GRAND BAHAMA...
spoitier 13 hours, 43 minutes ago
What if he intend to fix Grand Bahama, while helping Dominica? We don't know what tomorrow holds, today it is Dominica, tomorrow it could be us. Cast your bread upon the water and it will return to you many days after. This scripture/ or folk tale that some might call is true.
TheMadHatter 13 hours, 3 minutes ago
Spoiler...it dont take much time for a bulldozer to push open the road in front of Princess Towers. He has been in power many months. That road needs to be reopened yesterday.
As far as physicians, does anyone know if Dominica is allowing the group Doctors Without Borders to assist? They were not allowed in Abaco after Hurricane Floyd because they did not have work permits.
BahamasForBahamians 12 hours, 44 minutes ago
I, for the first time ever, wholeheartedly support 'proudandloud'.
Is there a blind eye being turned to Grand Bahama?
How does this guy get a hard on for Dominica but totally abandons GB?
TheMadHatter 12 hours, 22 minutes ago
Fixing Grand Bahama is easy:
Remove all VAT from Grand Bahama
Remove all Bah Govt property tax from land in the Freeport area
Remove all requirements for businesses in the Freeport area to need a Bah Govt business license and the associated inspections by Health, Works, etc.
Add the Rand Memorial Hospital and public clinics into the Public Health Authority system instead of having them like outside children under a separate "Grand Bahama" authority. This hinders the assingment of doctors, medicines, supplies, and blood tests from happening in a sane and timely manner.
Bahamasair to start paying landing fees like other airlines that utilize FPO.
Open the road in front of Princess Towers.
Invite the Big Red Boat (Disney) to return to Port Lucaya and put in jail any taxi driver who speaks or acts against it.
Dont sell anything else to or allow any further investment from any Chinese.
Remove the $50 tax from container trucks traveling on the "Queen's Highway"
Never again extend the Hawksbill Creek Agreement more than 15 years at a time.
Sit back and watch the money flow into the Treasury.
spoitier 11 hours, 21 minutes ago
Good list, except for number 5. That money would go to the Port Authority and they need to pay for some of the things they did to G.B.
OldFort2012 8 hours, 59 minutes ago
I can do it much faster than you....in 1 step. Watch: 1. Give it to the USA. ...er, that's it.
proudloudandfnm 12 hours, 10 minutes ago
Spoitier if anything were beung done about Grand Bahama we would see some evidence of it. Some kind of progress. Nothing has been done. Freeporr has actually gotten worse since new governmenr took office. Time to apply pressure on government. Elections are long over. Time to work...
banker 11 hours, 26 minutes ago
They all look like a bunch of space cadets.
WTF is the Christian Council doing there? Hasn't Minnis ever heard of separation of church and state? SMT.
ohdrap4 11 hours, 20 minutes ago
I heard the President of the BUT went too.
Maybe the BUT needed some aerial photographs so the teachers may be given geography lessons.
ThisIsOurs 11 hours, 18 minutes ago
He he I dont mean to laugh but....:)
I learned this from Rachel Maddow... lol
"The unofficial rule against presidents wearing unusual hats is widely credited to Democratic presidential nominee Michael Dukakis, whose decision to wear a tank-commander’s helmet during a ride in an M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank has been widely ridiculed to this day. Obama himself acknowledged the rule during a 2013 visit from the Naval Academy’s football team, which presented him with one of its helmets.Here’s the general rule: You don’t put stuff on your head if you’re president,” Obama said, explaining his refusal to put on the helmet that had been fitted for him. “That’s Politics 101. You never look good wearing something on your head.""
(And "yes", I know they didn't have a choice. To take the helicopter ride they had to wear the protective gear.)
ThisIsOurs 11 hours, 14 minutes ago
Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd acted as prime minister in his absence."
Was Peter Turnquest off island?
Reality_Check 10 hours, 52 minutes ago
Well_mudda_take_sic 10 hours, 35 minutes ago
by Well_mudda_take_sic
Seeing Minnis in the above photo reminds me of that famous Snoopy Tank photo that did not portray U.S. presidential hopeful Michael Dukakis in a very good way.
stillwaters 9 hours, 51 minutes ago
So regardless of what we think, you are going to do whatever you want. PLP did the same thing. Don't make us give you the tamarind switch too. We will!!!!
stillwaters 9 hours, 49 minutes ago
Or cutlass cutass
birdiestrachan 9 hours, 20 minutes ago
It will be interesting to know did they sign any road contracts??
TalRussell 8 hours, 5 minutes ago
Funny!!!
TalRussell 7 hours, 48 minutes ago
by TalRussell
sheeprunner12 4 hours, 22 minutes ago
Bahamians generally support helping Dominica ...............The obsessive overreach is the point that Minnis is missing ...... for political brownie points!!!!!!! .............. Just give them a donation (200K) and let us get down to fixing our own broken country (thanks to Hurricane Perry).
Watching Minnis fawn over Dominica for two weeks is beginning to piss off most Bahamians.
stillwaters 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
Amen
John 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
A country divided...and the ignorance Island cold heartedness is being unveiled like peeling an onion in the hot sun with pepper dripping in ya eyes. Minnis needs to put on turbot skin like Hubert Ingraham did ant not listen to the noise in the market.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID