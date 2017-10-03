School Boardelections To Be Held On October 30

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

NEWLY appointed Parliamentary Commissioner Philip Turner yesterday announced that his office will conduct school board elections for 64 of the 172 public schools on October 30.

Mr Turner, who was appointed to the post of parliamentary commissioner on September 1 and assumed functions of that office on September 18, said his office will, over the course of this week, furnish the public and the participating schools with all the necessary regulations needed to properly facilitate the elections.

Nominations have been scheduled for Friday, October 6.

According to the Parliamentary Registration Department, a total of 40 schools in New Providence, 12 in Grand Bahama and 12 in the Family Islands will hold elections.

Education Director Lionel Sands, on hand for the announcement, branded the exercise "important" to the continued development of education in the Bahamas.

Mr Sands said the establishment of functioning school boards will permit community involvement in the day-to-day running of all schools.

Mr Sands also implored all concerned parents and guardians to view the upcoming elections as the prime opportunity to play an even bigger role in their children's academic development.

The Parliamentary Registration Department is expected to make further announcements on the proposed elections later today.