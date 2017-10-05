Baha Mar Marketed At Invitation-Only Forum

Baha Mar recently attended the invitation-only 2017 ILTM North America conference, where it introduced the $4.2 billion destination resort to travel agents, journalists and advisors from the Western Hemisphere.

"The executive team was honoured to introduce the spirit of Baha Mar to the world's leading influencers and tastemakers in the travel industry," said Karin Salinas, Baha Mar's vice-president of marketing. "We look forward to welcoming these industry leaders to the Bahamas as our guests and showcasing the beauty of Baha Mar."

Journalists from travel publications such as Travel + Leisure, AFAR, National Geographic, CNN, ForbesLife and Robb Report were among those treated to a presentation and dinner from award-winning Chef Federico Lopez.

Guests were welcomed to a beachfront location at Jardin del Mar in Riviera Maya, and were greeted with a Cloud 9, the signature drink of Baha Mar. A twist on the Bahamian classic sky juice, the Cloud 9 was created by Derrick Blackmon, one of Baha Mar's leading bartenders.

Ms Salinas introduced Baha Mar over an exclusive five-course dinner, featuring ceviche, fresh greens and various seafood including grilled fish, jumbo shrimps, and coconut lobster prepared with a Bahamian flair.

Throughout the evening, representatives from Baha Mar and its individual properties - Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood - explained both current offerings and future openings.

The evening finished with a surprise performance by the Valley Boys, who were flown to Rivera Maya to bring authentic Bahamian spirit and entertainment to the event.

Baha Mar will debut its brand marketing campaign this fall, followed by the opening of SLS Baha Mar in November 2017.