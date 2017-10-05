Govt Agrees Nassau Harbour Boardwalk

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

The Government has agreed to the construction of a boardwalk along the Nassau harbourfront, the Minister of Tourism yesterday expressing hope this will spark downtown's redevelopment.

Dionisio D'Aguilar, addressing a Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC) breakfast, said the revival of Bay Street requires a living component.

He added that Bay Street property owners feel as though they have not been able to make any headway with government, and that any living component would likely involve a height in excess of 12-14 storeys. Parking and food and beverage options are also essential for downtown's revitalisation.

"In order to revitalise Bay Street we are going to have to offer a living component. We have agreed that we are going to create a boardwalk from Prince George Dock up to the bridge,"Mr D'Aguilar said.

"It's just a matter of getting the necessary approvals, and hopefully that will begin to create the stimulus and show that government is serious. There are many owners of different stages of wealth. Some have it, want to spend it, while some have it and don't."

Mr D'Aguilar said the Government is aiming to increase visitor spend, particularly from cruise visitors, adding that this effort will depend heavily on the involvement of local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

He added that an increased focus must be given to authentically Bahamian products and experiences, while there was a 'vacuum' for family-oriented activities.

"The room is wide open for this type of business," said Mr D'Aguilar, who urged the business community to create interactive activities that appeal to all members of the family.

Plans for a boardwalk were raised under the former Christie administration but never materialised.