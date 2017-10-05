Numbers Houses May Face Tax Hike

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

AS people increasingly use gaming houses as a means to move money in view of some clearing banks closing branches throughout the Bahamas, there is worry that this unregulated activity may put the country on an international “black list,” affecting the stability of the country’s banking sector, Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar told Parliament yesterday.

However, he said, while the limited number of gaming houses enjoy the “benefits of being a cartel,” the “cash strapped” government should increase tax revenue from this sector, suggesting the Minnis administration could be considering increased taxes for operators.

He prefaced this by saying in reviewing the financial statements of operators, they were receiving “eye popping” profits. Mr D’Aguilar said the Gaming Board is expected to soon meet with gaming houses with a view to considering how best this can be done.

“The dynamics of the modern-day gaming industry in the Bahamas and the rapidly changing aspects of the national gaming marketplace has radically transformed the gaming industry in our country since 2014,” the Free Town MP said yesterday.

“The old ‘numbers’ businesses are now gaming houses and collectively, these emerging concerns are employing a significant number of Bahamians.

“However the number of Bahamians that dare to gamble continues to grow and grow and naturally this is of growing concern to the government. I have had a chance to review the financial statements of the gaming houses and the profits reported are eye popping.”

And despite an active moratorium to prevent new companies from entering the market, there continues to be proliferation of shops, the minister suggested.

“With a moratorium in place to prevent any new companies from entering the market, the eight remaining gaming houses continue to enjoy the benefits of being a cartel in much the same way as the clearing banks do.

“In addition, there is consolidation underway among the gaming houses where the biggest player is seemingly gobbling up the smaller players and while there may be eight gaming houses in the public domain, some of the gaming houses have the same owners.

“With the gaming houses being so cash rich and the government being so cash strapped fulfilling its requests for social services and education, I am sure that the minister of finance will be looking to enhance his tax revenues from this sector.

“As such the Gaming Board will be entering into discussions with the gaming houses to see how best this can be done.”

Regarding clearing bank closures in several islands, the minister said web shops are becoming a more attractive means to move cash.

“…Gaming houses are unintentionally or intentionally becoming the easiest and cheapest way to move cash throughout the islands.

“This is worrying because this type of unregulated cash movement without any ‘know your consumer’ regimes in place will surely at some time, set off alarm somewhere in the world in one of those organisations that can put us on some list, typically known as the ‘black list,’ and injure our ability to conduct banking relationships overseas.

“As such, Mr Speaker, the Gaming Board will consult with the authorities at the Central Bank to determine how best to move forward on this issue to ensure the gaming houses do not negatively impact the stability of our financial sector.”

Mr D’Aguilar said the Gaming Board will further push gaming houses to become more creative in controlling out of control gambling.

In 2014, after Bahamians overwhelmingly voted against legalising web shops in a referendum on January 28, 2013, 25 government MPs in the former Christie administration voted to pass amendments to the Gaming Act in the House of Assembly, making the sector legal.

At the time, then Prime Minister Perry Christie said based on unverified information presented by most web shop operators, the government could yield “some $25 million” in penalties, back business licence fees and application fees during the transition. He said during this period operators would have been required to disclose the revenues generated by their operations in the past while paying a variety of fees.

Between $22 million and $29 million was expected to be obtained from gaming taxes, social contributions from businesses and other fees on an annual basis, the former prime minister had said.