A Comic's View: Fnm Has Set The Bar High For 'Spin Doctoring'

By INIGO ‘NAUGHTY’ ZENICAZELAYA

THIS past week saw Minister for Transport and Local Government Frankie Campbell quash all allegations that he has dual citizenship during an address in the House of Assembly.

Mr. Campbell also reiterated that he has never pledged allegiance to any country but the Bahamas, nor does he have a passport, or any other documents from another country.

Mr. Campbell also gave permission, while also challenging any foreign embassy in the Bahamas to provide proof that he ever held dual citizenship.

Campbell had to go to great lengths to defend his Bahamian nationality, after social media was abuzz regarding remarks he made about his citizenship, after he made comments about having two passports while appearing on the Darold Miller Live show.

The Bahamas Constitution, clearly states that:

A person is not qualified to be elected to the House of Assembly if they are a citizen of another country, having become that citizen voluntarily or if, by virtue of his own act, under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power or state.

When questioned constitutionally Minister Campbell made these remarks,

“At no time in my 50 years of existence did I, Frankie Campbell, ever pledge allegiance to any other country than the Bahamas, save and except for what we did here in the Bahamas between 1967 when I would’ve been involved and 1973 when we raised the flag.

“ I publicly give permission and authorisation to any of our foreign embassies here in the Bahamas to supply whoever requests any evidence or proof that I ever held any other travel document or citizenship other than that of my beloved Bahamas.”

Minister Campbell was out of the country on government business with the IDB when the potential scandal broke.

“While there to my surprise I received information that I had fled the country, I had gone down south, all emanating from comments that I would’ve made from May of this year shortly after the general election on the Darold Miller show,” he said.

“I find it amazing that in my 50 years of existence I’ve never had to defend my attachment to my heritage. Science has advanced to the extent where parents are able to choose the colour of the eyes of their children, choose the sex of their children and other physical attributes but to my knowledge there has been no science that helps to decide for a child who his or her parents will be and to that extent I give thanks to Almighty God for who my parents are.”

Looks and sounds like accountability and transparency in action. Clarification of a dicey comment, so there would be no confusion nationally, moving forward.

Again, commendable actions by Mr. Campbell in my opinion. A good example for his cabinet colleagues, both old and young to follow.

CONSPIRACY THEORISTS

Now I know some of you conspiracy theorists (aka bitter, disgruntled, salty PLPs) tongues are still wagging.

I’ve heard the rumblings and the noise in the market.

Yes, Mr. Campbell admitted to travelling, and finding out about the matter, after he arrived abroad. He also satisfactorily explained the entire situation, in my opinion.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis told The Tribune, that the Southern Shores MP was referring to his Bahamian passport and his diplomatic passport, when he referred to the documents.

Obviously attacking the PM’s statement and position on the matter was the last shot Opposition spin-doctors had.

However, all the antagonists in this ordeal have failed to realise one thing:

Even if the PM (and indirectly the FNM) issued the statement as damage control, it was far more creative spin and more timely than any of the old, tired, retread excuses of the past PLP administration.

It may be horse manure, but it’s pedigree horse manure.

So applaud the sometimes dim-witted FNM PR team on this one, this has been some of their best work to date.

Taking all things in to consideration, Mr. Campbell’s statements, the PM’s comments and the public outcry.

After further review, I genuinely think Mr. Campbell deserves the benefit of the doubt. All things considered he can’t be, like the old folks say, “dat bold and brazen” all at once.

Now Mister Prime Minister, you and the FNM have set the bar high for ‘spin doctoring’ with this creative take, one way or another.

I hope you have an equally entertaining spin on the Spy Bill, the NIA, the FOIA, campaign finance reform, crime, unemployment, BPL, Baha Mar, Acklins, Freeport and Ragged Island. Just to name a few of the promises your government has failed to deliver on so far.

Please get creative with the ‘spin’ on those matters. Honestly, the voting populace is tired of seeing former MP’s hauled before the courts when your administration fails to deliver yet again.