Commonwealth Bank Makes $25,000 Donation To Aid Hurricane Victims

COMMONWEALTH Bank donated $25,000 to the Bahamas Red Cross to aid Hurricane Irma victims.

At a press conference on Thursday, Jacqueline Farrington, Commonwealth Bank vice-president of internal audit, said the bank was pleased to present the Red Cross with the donation.

"Just one year ago, it was Hurricane Matthew that brought devastation to some of our beautiful islands.

"This year, with many residents and businesses not fully recovered from previous hurricanes, Hurricane Irma took aim," Ms Farrington said.

Devastation

"This time the devastation was widespread in the southern islands of the Bahamas. For those impacted by Hurricane Irma, Commonwealth Bank wants you to know that we will do all we can to stand by you and help you to once again stand on your own."

The bank official said the institution will also offer in house help to those who need to delay a loan payment or borrow money for hurricane repairs.

"We also seek to help in other ways," Ms Farrington said. "If you have been impacted. . . please call or come in and see one of our representatives.

"If you need to extend a loan repayment, to borrow funds to repair your home, school, church or small business please contact us. We are here to work with you."

The bank has also put collection boxes in its branches and has an account set up in the name of the Red Cross.

Caroline Turnquest, executive director of the Bahamas Red Cross, thanked the bank for the donation, saying the institution always steps up in the wake of a natural disaster.