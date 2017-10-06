Miss World Bahamas Aims To Bring ‘Hope To The Homeless’

MISS World Bahamas Geena Thompson is on a mission to help homeless persons.

The beauty queen has partnered with three charities to create “Hope for the Homeless” - a three stage project to help rebuild the lives of those displaced by recent hurricanes as well as provide a shelter for women and children in need of emergency housing on an ongoing basis.

The first phase of the project was to give immediate relief to hurricane victims staying at the New Providence Community Centre, which served as emergency shelter before and after Hurricane Irma. The second phase will be to purchase a home for women and children in need of emergency shelter in conjunction with Great Commission Ministries. The final stage of the project will be to help with rebuilding efforts in Ragged Island and Acklins, the two southern islands worst hit by Hurricane Irma.

“I can’t imagine what it would be like to be displaced, away from home for days while facing an uncertain future,” Ms Thompson said. “Many of them are filled with worry because they don’t know what is next for them. My hope is that through this project, our combined efforts will help to bring them some peace of mind.”

Ms Thompson is brand ambassador for the TIG Foundation. The group’s director of administration and finance Erica Laing said the foundation is happy to help those in need.

“The TIG Foundation was pleased to partner with Miss World Bahamas Geena Thompson, bringing help and hope to the residents of various Family Islands displaced by Hurricane Irma,” she said. “We saw fit to donate goods to our fellow Bahamians who were evacuated to New Providence and housed by New Providence Community Centre.”

In light of the mission, December 8 will be declared Hope for the Homeless Day, according to a press release from the Miss Bahamas Organisation. Those who want to donate to the cause can make a contribution to the “Hope for the Homeless 242” GoFundMe account.