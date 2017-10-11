Postal Crisis Is Crippling Business

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
REDUCED operations at the General Post Office are negatively affecting businesses, Bahamas Chamber of Commerce CEO Edison Sumner said yesterday, adding the chamber sees “no end in sight” to the problem.
For months now workers at the General Post Office have been working shortened shifts at their office on East Hill Street. Bahamas Public Services Union President John Pinder has described the facility as “hazardous” for the employes. A recent flood as well as air conditioning and mould infestation problems are the reasons the workers have been working just a few hours a day.
“This has become a pretty vexing issue for a number of businesses, especially ones mailing invoices for payments, getting communication from their customers and those dropping cheques in the mail,” Mr Sumner said.
“I’ve been approached by a number of businesses and we know the operations at the General Post Office have been reduced. These diminished working hours, the fact that the post office has been in a state of disrepair are having an adverse impact on the mail service.”
He added: “We intend to continue dialogue with the minister to determine what could happen to improve. We don’t see that there’s any end in sight. We know moves about constructing a new building have been planned. I believe that has been stalled and we don’t know what the government’s plan is.
“Certainly the issue has become a big concern to the business community not only for local business but those that are expecting international mail coming in as well. We need to make a determination on what steps will be taken but the government has to correct the problem.”
The Christie Administration, through a public private partnership, gave the green light to a project to relocate the General Post Office to the Independence Drive Shopping Centre off Tonique Williams Darling Highway. However, the Minnis Administration has halted that project, expressing concerns that it was approved without due diligence.
The Minnis Administration has appeared open to relocating the post office to the Town Centre Mall.
Of the Christie-approved relocation project, Works Minister Desmond Bannister said in June the previous administration approved the project despite the absence of approved plans or a building permit for construction.
Although “technical officers at the Ministry of Public Works had advised the former administration a traffic impact study was required,” one was not conducted, Mr Bannister said. In addition, no assessment was done to ensure there would be no ground contamination from the nearby gas station.
“Environmental and social assessments were required together with the submission of design details to the relevant governmental agencies for review,” Mr Bannister said, adding that none was done.
More like this story
- Details still to be announced over relocation of general post office
- Davis warned Christie of ministers failing to gain works’ approval for capital works
- Power outage shuts private sector down
- Chamber chief: Moody's 'a bit trigger happy' over threatened downgrade
- Post office flooding prompts union threat
Comments
watcher 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
I have all but given up using my post office box. Yesterday I received the APRIL electricity bill....thank goodness for online statements, where I can browse for phone, internet, cable, electric etc, or I would be one of the thousands of people who get cut off for non-payment. Oh, and anecdotally, a friend abroad knows about our useless post office and assures me she sent my July birthday card back in May (plenty of time, she foolishly thought) and of course, it still hasn't arrived.
How companies are coping, I have no idea. Yet another black eye for our "ease of doing business" index score. God forbid anyone should have anything of value sent to them by post.........
John 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
Anyone who relies on the post office to run a business is automatically severely handicapped. When you get your bills they are obsolete and if you don't have foresight to go pay them without receiving the bill, your services will be interrupted. Persons who have to file monthly VAT returns or even quarterly ones are facing an uphill battle as the government wants to get its VAT money on time and has devised severe penalties for those who are late. Then, of course, one must recognize the psychology of having staff work on shortened days for a long period of time then return to a normal (longer) work day and be more productive. Then, of course, there is the economics of paying workers for shorter work days and less productivity, especially when the government is already financially challenged.
TalRussell 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
Comrades! No more Numbers issued bank machine cards, or cash payouts!
The best way 'Number Winnings' could be paid out to help slow down players for weeks from impulsively gambling away their slim winnings on more numbers.... would be for the crown's red shirts attorney general to mandate that ya 'Numbers Winnings' has to come to you -by Bahamaland's Postal Service.
Amen to slowing down gambling away ya slim winnings!
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
Why is this building still standing???????? ......... This should be the new site of the Parliament and PM officials residence.
TalRussell 24 minutes ago
Comrade Sheeprunner12, If PM Minnis was politically astute - he would dispatch 'ACE' to evict the current tenant from atop Mount Fitzwilliam - then load up a moving van with his personal things and head up the hill to move on ups into the PM's new official residence. To delay could result in Her Excellency Dame Marguerite, moving first to fire the PM and his entire red shirts cabinet. I'd grab them facilities, whilst the PM can stills do the movin on ups grabbing.
Da Minnis's intro Mount Fitzwilliam theme song (Movin on Ups Da Hill)
............////https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FHDwRECFL8M
John 36 minutes ago
What did Tal say?
stillwaters 1 minute ago
I didn't know people actually still used snail mail
stillwaters 0 minutes ago
I don't own a business and get my bills online.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID