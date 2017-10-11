Trial Of Five Men Accused Of Double Murder Begins Today

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunmedia.net

THE MURDER trial of five young men accused of the double murder of a couple from Deadman’s Reef opens today in the Supreme Court in Grand Bahama.

A jury was selected and sworn in yesterday afternoon with Supreme Court Justice Estelle Evans presiding over the trial.

Accused Paul Belizaire, 29, and Devaughn Hall, 22, both of Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock; Allan Alcime, 22, of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock; Virgill Hall, 22, of Freeport; and Kevin Dames, 26, of Holmes Rock w ere present in court for jury selection.

It is alleged the accused men murdered Barry and Sheena Johnson at their home at Deadman’s Reef on September 12, 2015. It is also alleged that while armed with firearms, the accused men robbed the couple of their GMC truck.

Mr Johnson, an employee of the Freeport Container Port, and Mrs Johnson, a teacher at the Eight Mile Rock High School, were discovered with gunshot wounds to the head on the morning of September 13, 2015.

The prosecution will open its case at 10am today.