Armed Robbery Accused Breaks Down In Court

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 23-year-old man broke down in court yesterday as he was arraigned on an armed robbery charge, tearfully telling Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt that he doesn't want to return to prison because it is hard.

Danis Cezalein of Mount Tabor Estates grew increasingly upset as his arraignment drew on, prompting Mrs Ferguson-Pratt to ask: "What do you think this court can do?" He was unaccompanied by his lawyer.

"I been to jail last year and they still trying to send me to jail," he said, suggesting that he was wrongfully identified in an ID parade.

"I supposed to go to the Department of Immigration today to be sworn in. I ain' rob nobody your honour."

Cezalein was accused of having a firearm when he robbed Darcy Cox on October 6th, 2017 of an iPhone six worth $980, a Guess watch worth $275, a silver Gucci right worth $100, a David Yurman chain neck worth $1500, a Gentlemen ring worth $40, a black Samsung J2 worth $240, a gold wedding band worth $500 and cash of $25.

The prosecutor said a voluntary bill of indictment will be submitted on November 15th.