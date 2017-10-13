Greenslade Confirmed As Envoy To London

By RASHAD ROLLE

AFTER months of speculation, the Minnis Administration announced yesterday that Ellison Greenslade has been appointed High Commissioner of the Bahamas to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and as Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization.

The administration referred to Mr Greenslade as “former commissioner of police,” although it had never previously announced he resigned from that position. In recent months, National Security Minister Marvin Dames repeatedly said Mr Greenslade was still the substantive commissioner of police, even as Acting Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson moved to transfer some police officers to positions of his choosing, an act some familiar with the inner workings of the force said was unusual from a person in an “acting” role. The government had said Mr Ferguson was Acting Commissioner while Mr Greenslade was on vacation.

In addition to Mr Greenslade, former Free National Movement chairman Sidney Collie has been appointed Ambassador for the Bahamas to the United States of America and Permanent Representative to the Organisation of American States.

Appointed as Consuls General are former North Eleuthera MP Theo Neily as head of the Consulate General in Washington, DC; Astra Armbrister-Rolle as head of the Consulate General in Atlanta; Linda Treco-Mackey as head of the Consulate General in Miami; and Lawrence “Larry” Cartwright as head of the Consulate General in New York, NY.

In biographies released to the media, Mrs Armbrister-Rolle is described as a “fundraising professional in the non-profit sector.” Mrs Treco-Mackey was the campaign manager for Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ 2007 election bid and she has served as an executive on the FNM’s council and as its Deputy Treasurer. Mr Cartwright represented Long Island as its MP from 2002 to 2012.