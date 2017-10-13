What Must Be Done After Imf Report

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Without reading the entire IMF (International Monetary Fund) report, it is enough to understand what they are advising from the précis report in the media.

The IMF are not politicians - repeat, THE IMF ARE NOT POLITICIANS.

So said, is it possible to cut the Civil Service - semi-privatise or fully BP&L, W&S, Bahamasair, The Hotel Corporation, NAD, Mortgage Corp. etc., etc?

Of course, but there has to be the resolve and we must insist not like how the FNM sold BTC, because we were taken, or Government of the day darn stupid not recognizing essential assets, which never should have been sold - the fibre-optic cable for example.

$120-$150 million here, possibly a total exceeding $450m. This would assist to bring deficits in-line, but listen to the cry from the FNM back-benchers and Ministers, for what they want for their Constituencies - $695m might not be enough to cover them.

BEC/BP&L - the Christie government has to be shown to have been in total error for their decisions, or lack of it at our consumer costs. Why early in 2013-14 BEC was not partially sold off, or a deal with a private entity, to build new generation for less costly electricity? I can only say God only knows! Was it assisting the proverbial supporters pockets? It certainly cost us all - our competitiveness in the hotel business over the rest of the Caribbean. Probably cost us numerous new projects, as fuel costs are so high and the utility cost also.

IMF says the Bahamian dollar is over valued by 10-15 per cent. Do your readers understand what they are saying? Yes slyly suggesting devaluation or rationalization.

NIB there cannot be any further delay, but to raise the high end premium and bring in new revenue. Those earning high pay scales can afford that.

Unnecessary luxuries - up the Customs Duty by a further 16-20% - those persons who can afford will find the money to pay the duty. It is not a necessity anyway!

A 5-6% agreed reduction in pay scale for all civil servants - cannot do that it will cause problems rather than solving them.

Web Shops - I contend if the anti-Numbers group had challenged the decision of former Prime Minister Perry Christie, they would have won the case - they are legal, their revenue stream is larger than expected and have to agree 11% needs increasing, but why chastise Numbers and want to bring in Lottery? Okay agreed, Lottery is not compulsive, but you are adding a further means to enlarge Gambling.

Web Shop licenses need to be restricted to so many per Constituency…the proliferation is far too large. Why not have a Tax-License basis based on a pro-rated revenue…the higher the revenue the higher the Tax!

Civil Service Pensions must be contributory, but Auditor General says they only have perhaps 20 per cent of their salaries left after deductions. NIB the Civil servant would be paying the full employee contribution without fall.

$151m owed to Scholarships…millions to the utility cost…$300m to Real Property and the lost goes on and on. One thing the IMF did not say BAHAMAS YOU ARE INSOLVENT (Bankrupt)!

Prime Minister simply you have to create more jobs, act responsibly on illegal migration, cut to the minimum expenditure especially controlables. We need money in the economy IMF, not the opposite - taking it out!

Pain cometh first, then sweetness is possibly what the doctor is now diagnosing.

The question is can we go through that and how much pain is required?

L. ALBURY

Nassau,

October 10, 2017.