50 Gallons Of Fuel Dumped After Barge Runs Aground In Long Island

ABOUT 50 gallons of fuel has been dumped in waters near central Long Island following the grounding of a barge carrying hurricane relief supplies to several other Caribbean islands.

Long Island MP Adrian Gibson, in a series of updates on his official Facebook page, said the barge was discovered on Saturday after running aground along the coastline of Grays, Long Island. He said the barge was en route to Anguilla from Trinidad when it broke away from the tug transporting it.

At the time of its discovery, Mr Gibson said the barge appeared to be carrying approximately 7,000 gallons of fuel, along with relief supplies, heavy machinery, cell phone towers, utility poles, bucket trucks, and a crane. The items were purportedly earmarked for St Vincent and the Grenadines, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands, Mr Gibson said.

A Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF) plane has since landed in Long Island with personnel from Baychem Spill Technologies Ltd, an oil/fuel leakage response firm retained by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and Anthony Ryan, a public analyst at the Department of Environmental Health.

However, an assessment conducted by the relevant authorities determined the barge posed "no immediate environmental concern."

"Three representatives from the oil spill response company Baychem, are onboard the vessel and have begun sealing open containers (containing diesel); putting tilted and overturned upright; and cleaning up fuel spilled on the deck of the barge using an absorbent and chemicals to absorb the product," Mr Gibson said in a post.

"They are satisfied that, given their efforts, the resealing of containers and the railing on the barge, the fuel can be contained on the vessel."

Mr Gibson went on to say no fuel was found in the barge's hull. Nonetheless, he said a few hundred feet of containment booms have been flown to Long Island for placement in the water as needed. He also said the team from Baychem will remain on the ground.

Meanwhile, Mr Gibson said the barge's owner has been contacted by the government and/or the relevant authorities, and that his representative is expected to arrive in Long Island by today. Nonetheless, Mr Gibson said a plan has been agreed by the barge's owner to deballast the vessel or remove cargo to lighten it up and have a tug move it from its current location to the Clarence Town dock."

"This is currently ongoing," Mr Gibson said.

Regarding the cargo on board the barge, Mr Gibson said Customs officials along with members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) stationed on the island are keeping a "close watch" on the items. Mr Gibson also said he has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and that a representative of that ministry is now in charge of the matter.