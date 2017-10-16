First 'Knucklehead' Cross Country Championships

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

TWO long-time distance running rivals turned best friends collaborated to put on the first William ‘Knucklehead’ Johnson Cross Country Championships.

Rupert Gardiner’s Silver Lightning Track Club hosted the one-day meet on Saturday at the Bahamas Golf Federation’s Driving Range in honor of William Johnson, head coach of the St Augustine’s College Big Red Machine’s track and field team.

More than 500 athletes from the various high schools competed in the event, which featured a 800 metres race for competitors 8-and-under, 10-12 did 1.5 miles, under-16 did two miles and 18 and open was three miles.

The only disappointment at the end of the competition was the fact that the competitors were told that the awards would not be distributed because of some discrepancy in the results and they will get them at their schools next week.

Johnson, who has left his mark in the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ record books as the current men’s 1,500 metre record holder at three minutes and 45.72seconds that he set in Austin, Texas on May 17, 1983, said he was delighted that Gardiner saw fit to honor him.

“It came as a surprise when he (Gardiner) told me, but I was even more surprised by the number of kids who came out (to participate in it),” said Johnson, who also works out of the head office at St Augustine’s College.

“I just want to say thank you to the clubs and the schools, including my school, which came out in full force to support the event. This is the first one and I think as it grows, it will get bigger and better.”

As for the bond they shared together as competitors, Johnson said he remember losing quite a few races on the track and in road races to Gardiner.

“I think it took a real man to say let’s go way back and honor William although the records would show that he was a better man than me in some races,” Johnson lamented. “So I’m just grateful that he decided to honor me this way.”

Johnson said he hope that it can become an annual event because the course was ideal for cross country and the offseason distance running for the local athletes.

Gardiner, who doubles as the head coach for the University of the Bahamas Mingoes track and field team, said the event can only get bigger and better because of the course and he thanked Craig Flowers, the man responsible for providing the necessary funding for the construction of the facility.

He also thanked Harrison Petty of the Colony Club, Paul Moss and Island Game for their assistance in making the event a success.

“We hope to make this bigger and better hopefully we can get this declared as the William’ Knucklehead’ Johnson National Cross Country Championships,” Gardiner proclaimed.

“Our club kike to honor people because we believe people like to see themselves being recognized before they get of the scene. We did that with the Thomas A. Robinson Track Classic and now it’s one of the biggest track meets we have every year.”

Gardiner said the decision was made to honor Johnson because he was one of the premier distance runners, who has represented the country at various international competitions and won numerous medals.