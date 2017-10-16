Roberts Accuses Sands Of Ethics Code Breach

DESPITE his Cabinet post, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands has been voluntarily performing surgeries at the RAND Memorial hospital in Grand Bahama to assist medical professionals there amid staff vacancies.
He confirmed this to The Tribune yesterday after Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Bradley Roberts released a press statement suggesting impropriety on Dr Sands’ part. Mr Roberts said Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, who came to power on a promise to punish ministers who have conflict-of-interest issues, has been looking “the other way” as Dr Sands performs surgical procedures “at the Princess Margaret Hospital after his appointment as a Cabinet minister.”
“If these reports are true,” Mr Roberts said, “Dr Sands in the capacity of Health Minister is in direct violation of established and longstanding cabinet code of ethics and procedures for its ministers as the Health Minister would have placed himself in a fundamental conflict between his private business interests and his public duty. Certainly the Health Minister as regulator cannot self-regulate; it is called self-dealing, an unacceptable and corrupt practice that Dr Minnis vowed to stamp out of government.”
In fact, Dr Sands has not been performing surgical procedures at PMH since he became a minister. He has been performing vascular access surgery at the Rand Memorial Hospital for patients awaiting emergency dialysis treatment.
For one day per month he has performed the procedure free of charge.
The consequences of not performing the procedures are fatal, he said, and the volume of work threatens to overwhelm the two physicians involved if they aren’t helped.
Dr Sands said Dr Minnis and his cabinet colleagues gave him permission to do the work and he has received written authorization from the PHA to do the work as well.
The Tribune saw a letter yesterday from the PHA confirming he has been authorized to maintain “unpaid admitting privileges to assist in the care of patients requiring cardiovascular care,” as stated in his resignation letter.
“Roberts needs to understand not everyone is as mercenary as he is,” Dr Sands said yesterday. “He doesn’t understand that someone might do this and not want something in return.”
During his contribution to the budget debate in June, Dr Sands disclosed he would provide medical help where voids exist in the public health system.
“I understand the concerns of patients, colleagues, students and staff as I leave the practice of medicine,” he said.
“I have trained several competent surgeons to replace me. Where there is a void, we will recruit it to fill that space until one of our own is ready to step into that spot. To fill the void, for a brief period I will provide emergency and back-up coverage.”
Comments
Sickened 21 hours, 5 minutes ago
This Robert's guy really has some mental problems. Reasoning is alien to this piece of shit!
DEDDIE 21 hours, 4 minutes ago
Bradley Roberts has gotten to the point where he can't recognize a losing issue.
Well_mudda_take_sic 20 hours, 8 minutes ago
There are many who will tell you that Duane Sands does very little out of the goodness of his heart. K P Turnquest would be wise to look into what bills have been received by NHI from persons/entities connected with Duane Sands since his appointment as Minister of Health.
realfreethinker 18 hours, 52 minutes ago
Well_mudda can this governnment do anything good in your eyesight. Before the election you seems to be open and fair minded,however recently you seem to be angry about anything the gov does. Did they promise you favors like the plp does,but didn't deliver?
Well_mudda_take_sic 17 hours, 7 minutes ago
Like many, I've so far seen way too many campaign promises broken and 180 degree turns on major issues. Good government is not about being PLP or FNM, or continued campaigning long after a landslide election victory - it's about governing in the interest of the Bahamian people consistent with the overwhelming mandate that was given at the polls!
TalRussell 20 hours ago
Comrades! Rather than show their gratitude, it has tickles you pink how PLP's had so conveniently skipped over the first code, and 20 other codes cabinet ethics - when they held the reigns government - to now attack the much needed surgeries performed for FREE by Dr. Duane. Have they no shame left in them, anywhere... but in general the gimme, gimme, gimme PLP's, seems knows so little about doing anything for - FREE?
jusscool 19 hours, 39 minutes ago
Tal ,are you feeling well ? Does the good doctor need to perform emergency surgery on patient Tal?
TalRussell 18 hours, 48 minutes ago
Comrade JussCool, regardless of the colours the party's t-shirts they wear - it's a welcome breath fresh-air to stand up for a crown cabinet minister - whose not fattening his personal wallet - off the working poor and near poor peoples - skinny wallets. Let's all pray that Dr. Duane, is not going be an isolated case of a 'giving and not taking' Red cabinet minister during their mandated 2017 - 2022 governing term? Amen!
ohdrap4 17 hours, 48 minutes ago
when she takes her medication, Tal occasionally has lucid moments.
banker 18 hours, 55 minutes ago
Someone should tell the sexual predator to sit small.
realfreethinker 18 hours, 50 minutes ago
I read the article because I wanted to see how off the deep end Bradley has gone. pure comic relief. Doesn't he realize no one takes him serious anymore,he is so irrelevant today
BMW 18 hours, 49 minutes ago
Why does this asshole not just go away. Typical plunder loot pillage mentality.
TalRussell 18 hours, 5 minutes ago
Comrades! Until the likes former war horses in the PLP are told to please go away to allow the 'WILLING" younger to step forward to take over the party's leadership reigns.... the PLP as a party will never find itself whilst coming under the influences of the former. Maybe its time for the younger to issue a warning to the former that they will call for a massive boycott of the PLP's upcoming convention - if their calls for genuine leadership change goes ignored?
birdiestrachan 16 hours, 49 minutes ago
Who are the owners of the dialysis machines? If doc wanted to continue to be a surgeon why did he take the post of Minister of Health? Some one should ask doc who owns those machines?
doc does not appear to be a kind man. so what is in all this for him. He will learn soon enough that greed is a sin.
banker 14 hours, 6 minutes ago
See what I mean about PLP's? They have lost the spirit of the milk of human kindness. They are in the gutter and assume that everyone else is in the gutter, and they are incapable of seeing the truth and the light. You can't hang out with negative people and have a positive life. You need the negative committee that sits inside your head to sit small and shut up.
The acidity of your life is due to what goes on inside your head. I somehow hope that you too, may someday, before you lie mouldering in your grave, to receive the gift of the milk of human kindness and more importantly, an ability to recognise the truth.
proudloudandfnm 16 hours, 33 minutes ago
Birdie. You too stupid..
sheeprunner12 14 hours, 13 minutes ago
This statement by Bradley Roberts sums up the futility of the PLP as a viable political party.
SP 12 hours, 36 minutes ago
Why is it Bradley Gargoyle Roberts cannot seem to notice any "direct violation of established and longstanding cabinet code of ethics and procedures for its ministers" with Perry Christie, Shane Gibson, and Kenrid Dorsett?
Know it all Gargoyle Roberts is also uncharacteristically "mum" on where the missing $40+Million hurricane relief and VAT funds disappeared to!
