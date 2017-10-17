School Ransacked: Where Was Security?

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
THE effectiveness of campus security at public schools has come under heavy scrutiny after thieves stole laptops, computers and microwaves at Claridge Primary School yesterday morning.
Thieves broke in sometime after midnight, according to Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd, who said the extent of the loss had not yet been determined.
“Sometime after 12 midnight last evening and before daybreak this morning, these premises were assaulted and victimized by some unknown assailants who broke into the tuck shop, took all the supplies, broke into several classrooms in one of the blocks and removed items of value, including laptops, computers, microwaves and so on,” he said.
“Police are doing its investigation to determine the extent of the loss as well as the potential perpetrators. It appears as if a least a dozen classrooms covering two blocks, upstairs and downstairs, (were broken into),” Mr Lloyd added.
Long after school had ended yesterday, senior administrators were meeting to determine the costs of the ransacking and to consider how to upgrade security.
“They are tired of these situations,” Mr Lloyd said. “They’ve been victims too many times.”
“It’s a reflection of the state of our society,” he added. “These campuses that should be places of sanctuary, safety, are in fact places that are targeted by marauders and miscreants who obviously are hell-bent on continuing to create chaos and assault the peace of our beloved society.”
Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) President Belinda Wilson yesterday questioned where security guards were at the time of the break-in.
“That’s a concern of mine,” she said. “We must beef up the security at our various schools, especially during the night and early morning. Large items were taken so there had to have been noise coming from the area. Obviously security officers were not there and someone has to give an account as to where they were because it’s my understanding that the officer was scheduled to be at work. Them not being on the premises, that’s a cause for concern.”
Mr Lloyd said whether security was on campus during the robbery is under investigation. “
“Security protocols at all of our campuses have been and will continue to be under intense review because there is naturally some compromise in the integrity of our security protocols for this to happen,” he said. “It seems to be repeating itself during certain times in the day or night. It’s obvious that other times it is not vulnerable to the attention of the perpetrators. That review is crucial and has already commenced. Police is assisting us with its report. They also will be making recommendations.”
sheeprunner12 22 hours ago
School security aside ......... the value of school and education to many communities in this country is sorely lacking ........ that is why the Government is fighting a "war" that is hard to win.
Wherever communities value education ........ those communities thrive ........ Government may pass laws on education, health, crime, the environment etc. ............ but the intrinsic value of these social constructs must rest with the communities.
Well_mudda_take_sic 21 hours, 44 minutes ago
In recent years there has been a proliferation of 'security' businesses owned and operated by thugs who will gladly part you from your money if you are fool enough to contract their worthless services. And if its worth their while, the lowly paid employees of these bogus 'security' businesses will quite often part you from whatever it is that they should have been guarding.
Sickened 21 hours, 23 minutes ago
You are correct! These security firms are run by gangs and you are basically paying them not to break into your place. The security guard on duty is basically just a gang tag saying 'this is our territory'!
TalRussell 17 hours, 27 minutes ago
Comrades! I wants makes really good proposition!
Why not reassign to protect our public schools by 'acing' the entire 147 Policeman's of higher and lowest ranks in the constabulary, who have been assigned whilst on the public purse to drive around and protect red shirts cabinet ministers, ministers of states, parliamentary secretaries, executive chairman's of this or that department or authority, deputy chairman's,etc, etc (all paid positions can best be described as extra paycheques for the reds political boys and girls). Protected from whom. The PEOPLE?
ashley14 15 hours, 11 minutes ago
Unbelieveable
