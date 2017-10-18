Minnis Backs Sands’ Surgery

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis praised Health Minister Dr Duane Sands as an “exemplary public servant” yesterday, in response to criticism levelled at him for voluntarily performing surgeries while working in government.

However, last night, Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Bradley Roberts insisted the Health Minister could not be a regulator and a practioner at the same time.

Mr Roberts questioned who was paying Dr Sands’ professional indemnity insurance for pro bona surgeries at the Rand Hospital Grand Bahama, and what would happen if there were any irregularities.

“Was it Dr. Sands who proclaim ‘nothing is free’ but now wishes Bahamians to believe that some things are free?” Mr Roberts said.

In a statement released by Press Secretary Anthony Newbold, Dr Minnis dismissed Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Bradley Roberts’ recent attacks as “political grandstanding and cheap shots” from a “belligerent and out of touch Chairman.”

On Sunday, Mr Roberts accused Dr Minnis of looking “the other way” as Dr Sands performed surgical procedures, an act he claimed was in direct violation of established and longstanding cabinet code of ethics and procedures for its ministers.

In response yesterday, Dr Minnis openly commended Dr Sands for his devotion to the Ministry of Health and for his continuing commitment to the health of Bahamians and residents.

“He is an exemplary public servant,” the Killarney MP stated. “His willingness to freely donate his time and skills to ensure Bahamians receive the care that they need is a testament to his compassion and ethic care.”

Dr Minnis said following his appointment as Minister of Health, he and Dr Sands spoke at length about the need for him to continue to perform urgent and difficult surgeries on a voluntary basis should the need arise.

He added Dr Sands then applied for and received permission from the Cabinet to perform life-saving procedures free of charge.

“It comes as no surprise to anyone who knows Dr Sands that he would volunteer to perform critical surgery for those in need. This is in addition to work he is doing as Minister of Health to make improvements in health care throughout the country,” Dr Minnis said.

“I want personally to thank my colleague for his stellar commitment to the Bahamian people.”

Dr Minnis continued: “It is shameful and disgraceful, though no longer surprising, that the PLP and its belligerent and out of touch Chairman would place political grandstanding and cheap shots ahead of saving lives.”

“The PLP is more concerned with playing games and taking care of their own self-interests than it is with the needs of the Bahamian people. This is why they were overwhelmingly rejected at the polls, and why most Bahamians continue to hold the PLP in such regard.”

Dr Minnis said instead of attacking Dr Sands, a man who “selflessly dedicated himself to saving and improving thousands of lives of individuals from every political persuasion,” the leadership of the PLP should donate more of their time and talents to volunteerism.

He concluded: “Rather than seeking power in order to enrich themselves at the expense of the Bahamian people, whom they woefully neglected in their last disastrous, unproductive and scandal-ridden term in office.”

Dr Sands, when contacted Sunday for comment on Mr Roberts’ claims, said in addition to receiving Cabinet permission, he also received written authorization from the PHA to do the work as well.

The Tribune saw a letter yesterday from the PHA confirming he has been authorized to maintain “unpaid admitting privileges to assist in the care of patients requiring cardiovascular care,” as stated in his resignation letter.

During his contribution to the budget debate in June, Dr Sands disclosed he would provide medical help where voids exist in the public health system.