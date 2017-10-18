Offer On Table For Grand Lucayan

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
THE Minnis administration has made an offer to the owners of the Grand Lucayan Resort to purchase the properties in Grand Bahama, press secretary Anthony Newbold said yesterday.
Although he did not provide the details of this offer, Mr Newbold said it was in keeping with Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ commitment to not only keep the resort open, but to ensure present jobs at the hotel are maintained.
He said the prime minister will only make an announcement when he has something to report. However, he will not make a grandiose statement about what could happen.
“The government has made an offer to the Hutchison Whampoa to purchase the Grand Lucayan properties,” Mr Newbold said yesterday during his weekly press briefing.
“As you know the prime minister made a commitment to not only keep the properties open, but to ensure that the present jobs are maintained as well.
“More on that in the coming days but the prime minister will only make an announcement when he has something to report.”
Back in August, Dr Minnis said he engaged in “fruitful talks” with representatives from Hutchinson Whampoa regarding the resort.
However, at the time he would not reveal any details discussed or progress reached during his meeting with them at the Office of the Prime Minister in Grand Bahama.
“We continue meaningful discussions towards the forward movement of the Lucayan hotel strip,” he said at the time.
“I don’t want to go into specifics to derail or prejudice the investment moving forward, but we would continue discussions, and we will continue to work as much as is necessary to try and bring back the Lucayan strip.
“There are too many people here in Grand Bahama suffering, and this has happened not as a result of the recession, but Grand Bahama has been in pain even before the recession.”
A deal for the sale of the hotel property in Lucaya is critical to the survival of Grand Bahama’s economy, which has been struggling since last October when the three-resort hotel property closed following significant hurricane damage.
The Nassau Guardian previously reported Paul Wynn, CEO of the Wynn Group of Canada, had pulled out of the deal to purchase the Grand Lucayan Resort on the Lucaya Strip, and was seeking to get his refundable deposit back from Hutchison Whampoa, the owners.
In late July, Dr Minnis revealed during a national address the government is negotiating to become temporary joint owners of the Grand Lucayan Resort in a bid to boost the hotel until it can sell off its equity.
At the time, he said “all signs point to the beginning of renovations at the resort” sometime this month, with the facility “ready for business for the winter season.”
Truism 18 hours, 15 minutes ago
How is a crash strapped government to finance the purchase, repairs and renovation of the Grand Lucayan?
The_Oracle 17 hours, 34 minutes ago
Good grief, is there not one shred of imagination in any elected government? Keep repeating the same costly mistakes, pissing non existent treasury $$ down the drain, keep shooting new holes to bleed out of before fixing current holes....
realfreethinker 17 hours, 24 minutes ago
This is a slippery slope
banker 17 hours, 21 minutes ago
http://grandbahamatechsummit.com/ I think that this is the plan.
TalRussell 17 hours, 19 minutes ago
Comrades! Not a single major 2017 campaign promise to uplift the working poor and near poor which were made by Minnis, KP, Dionisio, Marvin, Carl, Jeff and Brent, have been kept..... yet these men's keep dusting off to recycle from the dustbins the same old PLP programs that couldn't work back when the PLP's held the reigns of governing,,,,, nor will they work in the Red Shirts governing years 2017 to 2022. This Red cabinet, is nothing more than a shadow of the PLP's.
banker 17 hours, 11 minutes ago
Idjit.
birdiestrachan 16 hours, 34 minutes ago
Purchase it with what?. Must be with the sand on the beach, just talking foolishness to keep some folks calm.
The_Oracle 15 hours, 44 minutes ago
Banker, That summit didn't originate in the heads of Government or Port Authority, there is a movement afoot that hopefully they will not be able to control/squander/screw out of existence. I remain hopeful.
banker 15 hours, 24 minutes ago
Actually Kwasi and Marlon.
As far as I am concerned, the Port Authority is part of the problem and not the solution. They are milking the old cow dry until it dies, and then the real estate might be worth something someday.
DDK 13 hours, 42 minutes ago
OH NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Well_mudda_take_sic 13 hours, 19 minutes ago
Minnis has gone certifiably mad! He and his bone head cabinet members obviously do not remember the history of the gross mismanagement of (and umpteen instances of major fraud at) The Hotel Corporation of The Bahamas that cost our country mega-millions of dollars of losses over many decades. We can ill-afford to have our current government repeat the monumental mistakes made by our past governments that foolishly ventured into the ownership and management of hotels. An ultimatum should have been given to Hutchison Whampoa to either renovate and re-open or sell the Grand Lucayan Resort by a certain date, failing which the government would take steps to have it auctioned off to the highest bidder with the net proceeds (after settling all claims of third party creditors unrelated to the Hutchison Whampoa Group, including all claims of our government) being paid over to Hutchison Whampoa in full settlement of all their rights and obligations pertaining to the property. WE MUST STOP BORROWING LIKE THERE'S NO TOMORROW AND START CONTROLLING COSTS IN A SERIOUS WAY. WHAT'S PROPOSED HERE BY MINNIS IS THE ANTITHESIS OF WHAT HIS GOVERNMENT SHOULD BE DOING!!
Well_mudda_take_sic 12 hours, 17 minutes ago
Obviously the highest bidder at auction should have deep pockets and meet certain qualifying conditions of ownership set by our government.
Reality_Check 8 hours, 24 minutes ago
While Minnis might be justified in going the way of a one-off eminent domain scenario, the next owner would want considerable assurances that such a scenario would never happen to them. The same would apply in the case of Baha Mar here on New Providence.
Reality_Check 12 hours, 45 minutes ago
Our government is losing millions and millions of dollars every year by either owning or having a majority ownership interest in all of the following:
A clearing bank - Bank of The Bahamas
A national airline - Bahamasair
A national power company - BPL/BEC
A national water & sewerage company - W&SC
A national TV and radio broadcasting company - Broadcasting Corp, of The Bahamas
And so on
AND NOW MINNIS WANTS OUR PENNILESS GOVERNMENT TO GET INTO THE HIGH STAKES BUSINESS OF HOTEL OWNERSHIP IN A VERY BIG WAY BY HAVING THE TAXPAYERS OF OUR COUNTRY BAIL-OUT A LOSS-MAKING INVESTMENT MADE BY THE HUTCHISON WHAMPOA GROUP WHICH IS A HIGHLY PROFITABLE MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR FOREIGN CONGLOMERATE WITH THE DEEPEST OF POCKETS. HAVE MINNIS AND HIS CABINET MEMBERS GONE TOTALLY BONKERS!!!
TalRussell 12 hours, 28 minutes ago
Comrades! The PM doesn't even have the bullocks to stand before you to tell you how he and his Red Shirts cabinet colleagues - going buy the Grand Lucayan Hotel. He sends 'ACE' out to be his mouthpiece. The people need their PM to speak - directly to them. He needs speaks to the people with his own mouth. The people want see their PM's face and eyes when he's talking. The PM, got's see the faces voters during the 2017 general election campaign, and now they wants see the PM's face and eyes, not 'ACE's.' It's as simple as, PM, show your damn eyeballs to the people.
sheeprunner12 9 hours, 41 minutes ago
SOLUTION ............ GIVE THIS WHITE ELEPHANT TO IZZIE AS A CONSOLATION PRIZE
TalRussell 9 hours, 16 minutes ago
Comrade Sheeprunner12, before this 'Sale' is completed - she'll be a reverse Baha Mar deal? 'Papa Doc', needs to confess .... he's even more Christie PLP than 'Papa Hubert,' who was transparent enough on the floor the House of Assembly, to have confessed to being even more PLP, than his former law partner. { You just can't make this stuff up}.
