D’Aguilar Questions Chairman’S Motives

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
TOURISM Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar yesterday said the hiring of former Gaming Board Chairman Terah Rahming by Chances Games raises questions over the decisions the former board executive made while carrying out her duties in this post.
“Was she working in the best interest of the Gaming Board or was she working in the best interest of herself in securing employment after coming out of the Gaming Board?” the minister with responsibility for gaming said in an interview with The Tribune following the morning session of Parliament.
However, Mr D’Aguilar said he had no idea of whether there were any specific instances where decisions made by Ms Rahming may have been in favour of Chances.
The Tribune sought comment from Ms Rahming yesterday, but attempts were unsuccessful up to press time.
He said: “Obviously this problem is presenting itself for the first time where the former chairman of the Gaming Board has gone and joined one of the gaming operators. You know standing from the outside it looks a little unseemly that they should transition quite so quickly from the position of chairman of the gaming board into a gaming operator.
“Immediately everyone is concerned. Obviously, there was an intimate relationship going on there to allow such a sudden move. So one has to question the decision of the former chairman. Was she working in the best interest of the gaming board or was she working in the best interest of herself in securing employment after coming out of the gaming board?
“But I must say the Gaming Board has to approve every employee and every executive who works in a gaming house and no such application has been made as yet I am told. So that’s where we are. Everyone is saying it, but there’s been no application made yet.”
Asked whether he could point to any specific instance where she may have shown bias toward the web shop where she is now employed, Mr D’Aguilar said: “I wouldn’t say that. I have no idea. I don’t know that yet because it’s only just come to our attention and obviously it would require us to go back over the minutes and look for that specific issue.”
The recent hire has exposed a loophole in the Gaming Act 2014, with insiders telling the Tribune it has raised grave concerns.
The Gaming Act 2014 does not prohibit employees moving from the regulator into the private sector.
Well_mudda_take_sic 8 hours, 23 minutes ago
The corrupt racketeering thug Sebas Bastian of Island Luck has given cushy appointments to many shamelessly greedy former senior regulators for the purpose of "buying" influence in the regulatory bodies responsible for issuing permits and licenses to one or more of his de facto criminal enterprises. Scumbag Bastian, through hirings, the giving of directorships and granting of lucrative consultancy arrangements, has now retained the services of all of the following soul-less former senior regulators who unconscionably have peddled and continue to pedal their influence with unscrupulous regulators and politicians on Bastian's behalf:
And it should be noted that Bastian has retained Ed Fields as a director of BMG, the holding company for his various investment, construction, real estate and other operating enterprises that include an insurance company. And it just so happens the spouse of Ed Fields is none other than Michele Fields-Turnquest who is the Insurance Commissioner responsible for licensing and overseeing the activities of insurers. No doubt there are many other similar very unseemly relationships that low-life Bastian has effectively "bought" for the purpose of getting his way in every and any thing he chooses to do in order to grow his money laundering and other illegal activities. The same is no doubt true of Craig Flowers who controls the Flowers chain of wen shops. Something must be done to stop all of this nonsense!
DDK 5 hours, 20 minutes ago
SHAMELESS!! SCARY!!! Something must be done to stop all of this nonsense is right!
John 6 hours, 1 minute ago
Did any of these break any laws?..orr..does people not have the right to seek gainful employment with any employer in the country? orr.. So why you mad? ORR!
DDK 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
Rather like the CEO of a 'local' airline who just prior to his lucrative acquisition had served in top positions in both CAD and Ministry of Transport?
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
Ms: Rahaming has a right to earn a living in the Bahamas. And D:Agullia has no right to stand in her way. Thins Government does not really care about the rights of Bahamians.
banker 2 hours, 9 minutes ago
LOL. That's the pot calling da kettle a n.... errrr chile of god.
