Fire Destroys Home Of 91-Year-Old

A 91-year-old grandmother is now homeless after a fire completely destroyed her house late Tuesday. Esther Rahming, now residing with two of her grandsons, suspects the blaze started in the kitchen area of her three-bedroom, two-bath, Sunshine Park home. Andrew Johnson, one of Mrs Rahming’s grandsons said: “She lost everything. There’s no way to say it nicely. All she had was lost in that fire.”

Mr Johnson said authorities are now combing through what is left of the structure to determine the exact cause.