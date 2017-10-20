Good Labour Exuma's 'Greatest Limitation'

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

THE imbalance between Exuma's economic potential and shortage of skilled labour is its "greatest limitation", the Ministry of Tourism's director-general warned yesterday.

Joy Jibrilu, addressing the 10th annual Exuma Business Outlook conference, said: "Skilled labour will become very competitive, as a number of school leavers continue to enter the labour force with minimal qualifications.

"That means that Exuma's greatest limitation will perhaps be a disproportionate growth between Exuma's economy and the supply of skilled labour. A significant portion of the resident population is well up in age, and Exuma will have to target its young diaspora in New Providence and other regions, and attract talented, young, skilled entrepreneurs to energise these efforts and deliver the economic growth that is to come."

Mrs Jibrilu said the Government has signalled its intentions to aid small business development through financial and technical support programmes, initiatives to attract skilled Bahamians working abroad, and the concept of public-private partnerships (PPP).

"It is my hope that the paradigm of public-private partnership, which is exhibited in the high level of collaborative engagement between the Chamber, the Government, investors and civil society, and which is so palpable and already in play in Exuma, and layered with the entrepreneurial spirit of Exumians, will continue to lower barriers and promote more fluid, responsible, dynamic and successful development of this unique and very special tourism destination," she said.

"International air access and international publicity are the levers which have been operating to organically position and propel Exuma on the world stage. From all of our experiences with the Fyre Festival, and with Hurricane Matthew, we all now know the pitfalls of siloed communication.

"This can be countered by close stakeholder collaboration and selective engagement to ensure that, moving forward, Exuma capitalises on only those business opportunities that uphold and protect the brand's image and reputation in the marketplace."

Mrs Jibrilu said Sandals Emerald Bay continues as the leading tourism anchor in Exuma, with around 650 employees and more than $140 million invested in Exuma's economy.

She added that the $20 million Exuma International Airport is expected to be completed in 2019, with the new design and management to improve operating efficiency and sustainably manage current and forecasted growth over the next 10 years.