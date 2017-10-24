Education Director Absent With Illness

EDUCATION Director Lionel Sands is out of office due to illness, the Ministry of Education confirmed yesterday.

In a statement, the ministry advised that Deputy Director Marcellus Taylor will take up the post of acting director in his absence.

“His family thanks the Ministry of Education and the general public for its kind expressions of prayerful support and concern. The family respectfully asks that its privacy be acknowledged and honoured during the time of his convalescence,” the statement added.