Glenys: Wrong Not To Let Me Speak

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party MP Glenys Hanna Martin said she is “most concerned” about the use of money in the PLP’s internal election campaigns, insisting yesterday the organisation needed rules to ensure delegates are free from influence when they head to the polls.
She also slammed what she sees as the undemocratic decision of the PLP to refuse her a slot to speak during its convention this week, saying the event lacks transparency and her voice as a “long-standing” and “faithful” member has been denied.
Nonetheless, Mrs Hanna Martin said she was “confident” in emerging as the party’s new leader tomorrow night.
Regarding the use of finances during internal elections, Mrs Hanna Martin said she hopes the matter can be addressed this week.
“Alfred Sears who ran for the leadership the last time has put together a number of amendments,” she told reporters on the sidelines of yesterday’s closed convention session at the Melia Nassau Beach Hotel. “I agree with a lot of them, not necessarily all, but a lot of them. We are going to have a dialogue about amendments to the constitution.
“The two I am most concerned of is the use of money in our internal election campaign. Because there are certain practices that are currently in play that would not be allowed, I don’t think, in a general election.
“Unfortunately, our constitution does not deal with those issues. And so, we want to see amendments to our constitution because we want to be sure that when people go to the polls they are not influenced by anything other than who is the best candidate pound for pound in the best interest of our party.”
Asked whether she was suggesting money may have been used to sway support for certain candidates, Mrs Hanna Martin said: “No I am not suggesting anything. I’m saying we need rules to govern how money plays out in our internal campaigns.”
Transparency
In a letter sent to PLP delegates yesterday, and obtained by The Tribune, Mrs Hanna Martin complained about being denied a chance to speak at the convention.
“I write this note to you in order to bring your attention to the lack of transparency that is being associated with this ongoing convention,” the Englerston MP wrote.
“I have been advised that I will not be allowed to speak in this convention because it is said I am a ‘candidate’ for leadership. I am one of only four members of Parliament; I am leader of opposition business in the House of Assembly; I am shadow minister for multiple ministries. By this arbitrary decision, I have been denied my voice as a long-standing and faithful member of this party.”
She said the decision left her unable to present her views on the party’s progress to delegates and the country at large.
“This decision goes against the principles of democracy upon which this party is founded,” she added. “This is the party that liberated an oppressed people and championed democracy and freedom.”
She asked delegates for their support in denouncing the decision.
Earlier in the day, Mrs Hanna Martin told reporters she felt “deprived,” pointing to PLP interim leader Philip “Brave” Davis’s address at the party’s prayer breakfast early Sunday morning. The event marked the start of the organisation’s convention, which ends on Wednesday.
However, outgoing PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts maintained yesterday neither leadership candidate was scheduled to speak at any of the nightly sessions ahead of the vote.
He said the organisation thought this “would be fair,” adding that “clearly it isn’t” a case of discrimination.
“Mr Davis has already addressed a session at the prayer breakfast. That’s a part of the convention so he’s already had his voice (heard),” Mrs Hanna Martin said yesterday morning.
“I have had no opportunity. I am also a candidate as he is. He is not yet elected leader. His positioning is by default when the former prime minister, former leader (Perry Christie) of this party stepped down. There was an interim position where Mr Davis held that position.
“But he spoke yesterday (Sunday) to all the delegates. He put his vision forward. I am not going to be given that opportunity. I am concerned about that because if you have a leadership race, the first time in 20 years and the time before that was 1956.”
It appeared that Mrs Hanna Martin meant this year’s race is the first time in decades that an incumbent elected leader is not in the PLP’s leadership race.
In January, former Attorney General Alfred Sears contested the leadership post against former Prime Minister Perry Christie and was also not allowed to address delegates at the convention. The former prime minister won 1,264 votes to Mr Sears’ 169.
Mr Christie spoke at the close of the convention, after the votes were cast.
Meanwhile, Mrs Hanna Martin continued: “It’s a momentous time and if you’re telling me that the candidate ought not to be heard by the delegates? I am very surprised.
“I certainly feel deprived that I am not going to be given an opportunity to address delegates so they understand where it is I am coming from and what the expectations are,” she also said.
During the PLP’s last convention, PLP trustee Valentine Grimes said traditionally “no candidate” is allowed to speak at the party’s convention. He shot down reports at the time that the PLP’s top brass was preventing Mr Sears from addressing delegates during the event.
Mr Sears had complained he was denied an opportunity to speak at the party’s convention by organisers and said he was told he would not get the full list of voting delegates until the last day of the event, which was the day the party voted on executive posts.
Comments
TalRussell 16 hours, 50 minutes ago
Comrade MP Glenys "Reheasa 11" Hanna Martin, is Long Island convention style angry! {Forget trying to make these PLP leadership, and party posts wannabes, up }.
Where's we Queen, when we most needs Her Majesty to royally step in to come to the rescue her lost in time colony?
TheMadHatter 15 hours, 32 minutes ago
Why should they bother to speak? Most delegates already know who they are going to vote for...and fact will not pursuade them otherwise.
They also know that in the Bahamas you dont need to have a good leader or even a plan. If the other Party does a terrible job in Govt then the people will put you back in to replace them.
Except in 2022, there will be different people voting and the FNM will be returned to power - no matter how bad things are - under the leadership of then Prime Minister Campbell who will have already been put in the chair a few months prior to election by the FNM MPs and the GG.
He will sway the majority "Bahamian" voters to elect him with an eloquent speech in Creole.
themessenger 15 hours, 20 minutes ago
Comical that she should now be "concerned" about her PLP associates use of money now that she's not on the list for handouts. She certainly had no concerns about her party's use of Taxpayer money over the last five years during which they spent the country into ruin.
birdiestrachan 15 hours, 18 minutes ago
If they had allowed Mr. Davis to speak and not her. I would be unhappy about that and I would disagree.: So it seems fair.but They should have allowed her to speak at the prayer breakfast.
TalRussell 15 hours, 10 minutes ago
Comrades! Even another Pindling is disappointed?
stillwaters 14 hours, 2 minutes ago
Same old......same old.......new, improved PLP???? Big joke
birdiestrachan 13 hours, 39 minutes ago
I love Ms. Hanna and Mr. Sears and after all is said and done it is my hope that they will will remain up front and center of the PLP to build it and make it stronger than ever.
realfreethinker 12 hours, 26 minutes ago
birdie Sears nor Martin can save the plp. You guys need a cleansing
themessenger 11 hours, 54 minutes ago
Birdie, Brave dem done got the deck stacked against Glennis the same way Christie dem did do in Sears last year, not that it makes any difference. All y'all getting is da same ole wine in a brand new bottle and regardless of who wins the PLP still lose.Chester is y'all best bet for resurrection but y'all old tired losers still fighting to get back to the trough.
DDK 12 hours, 45 minutes ago
Waste of time stories, Tribune. I'm sure the lady loves her picture on the front page!
sealice 11 hours, 36 minutes ago
it was wrong because you could have added so much more BS to the giant steaming pile already on the stage - Lady the less ya open ya pie hole the betta off you are.....
Greentea 10 hours, 53 minutes ago
if anyone wants to see where the bahamas is heading if it doesnt root out corruption and plain ole bullshit - look at the once proud PLP. if you have to go through all of this to secure a terrible leader, you are just affirming that he aint worth much and couldnt win without the shenanigans. PLPs better get use to the wilderness. until you learn you will continue to feel.
Well_mudda_take_sic 10 hours, 29 minutes ago
I have a feeling you believe (perhaps hope) the PLP can be proud once again. Most of us though would like to think the stake was finally hammered into the heart of the PLP so that it will never be back to suck the blood of our country again.
SP 9 hours, 43 minutes ago
Glenys Hanna Martin is not too comfortable with exactly what she meted out to Alfred Sears a few short months ago which resulted in the dancing clown being unanimously reelected as the leader of Pillage Loot Plunder regardless of the fact that he was an absolute failure, had long lost the respect of the electorate and would be totally rejected by the electorate!
Pillage Loot Plunder couldn't hold an honest election or "honest anything else" because they are totally devoid as a party/entity of any honesty and truth which is exactly why they find themselves in their present position.
The PLP AND former FNM are F-I-N-I-S-H-E-D, D-O-N-E, K-A-P-U-T, T-E-R-M-I-A-D-O, F-I-N-I, F-E-R-T-I-G, K-A-B-A,
sheeprunner12 8 hours, 10 minutes ago
Lil Brave already bought up the voting delegates ......... GHM may get 50 votes.......... We cannot wait to see Davis preside over the PLP funeral
