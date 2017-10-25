Cooper ‘Ready To Lead’ If Called On

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

INVIGORATED by his nomination for deputy leader of the Progressive Liberal Party, Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper confirmed yesterday he would present himself for leadership of the party if given the opportunity.

Mr Cooper will go head to head against Ricardo Smith, former unionist and South Beach Branch vice chairman.

“This is an exciting feeling,” Mr Cooper said on the sidelines of the PLP’s national convention. “It’s humbling for a boy from Forbes Hill, Exuma, to have the opportunity to be deputy leader and deputy prime minister in waiting. This is an awesome feeling and I’m grateful to the delegates and the stalwarts for nominating me today.”

Asked whether he hoped to one day lead the party, he said: “If the people of the Bahamas calls me and gives me an opportunity to lead, I will accept that invitation but right now let’s take it a step at a time - I’m trying to become deputy leader.”

For his part, Mr Smith said he believes he can make a significant contribution to the party; however, he noted his bid was also a principled stance on what he saw as a “free lunch”.

“There can be no free lunch in the party going forward,” he said.

“I don’t know if someone could just come into one of the most historic parties and just ascend to such a high leadership position without even a challenge.”

“I believe that I have a contribution to return the party to prominence but this is also going to take persons who understand the intricacies of the party and the entire body politic.

“We brought people in before and it hasn’t turned out well,” Mr Smith continued.

“I am always rooting for Mr Cooper and his continued involvement but today is a day for more seasoned politicians who understand politics and have been in the trenches. Chester is not new to politics but he is new to this position, to this level of politics.”

Philip “Brave” Davis, Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin, and Grand Bahama activist Troy Garvey were nominated for PLP leader while former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe, Senator Fred Mitchell, and attorney Glendon Rolle were all nominated for party chairman.

Yesterday, both Mr Davis and Mrs Hanna Martin expressed elation and confidence in their respective nominations.

Outgoing Chairman Bradley Roberts said of the process: “It went very smoothly, those who were desirous of being nominated were nominated we will see (today) who will emerge as the victor.”

Delegates at the PLP’s 53rd General Convention will choose from 34 candidates when they vote today on the posts of leader, deputy leader, chairman, deputy chairman, treasurer and vice chairman.

Erecia Hepburn and former Senator Robyn Lynes are running for deputy chairman, with 20 contenders for vice chairman.

They are: Ruby Saunders, Pamela Rodgers, Obie Roberts, Sharine Poitier, Oscar McPhee, Ramadan K McKenzie, Lamar Oshane Matthews, Alphonso Major Jr, Leslie Lightbourne, Rudolph Tenor Knowles, Reneika Knowles, Bradley Kemp, Peter Johnson, Lawrence Harrison, Alfred Gray, Danielle Gibson, Tevin Ferguson, Patricia Deveaux, Dianne Coakley, and Terrence Bethel.

One person was nominated and declared as treasurer - Paul Bevans.

The Leadership Council was declared yesterday.

On the Leadership Council are: Lynwood L Brown, Forrester Carroll, Kayla Smith Mortimer, and Calverna Small.