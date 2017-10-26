‘I Asked Him Why He Shoot The People’ Says Witness

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Devaughn Hall was the instigator behind the armed robbery and the shooting deaths of Barry and Sheena Johnson at their residence in Deadman’s Reef, a key prosecution witness who was there on the night of the murders told the Supreme Court yesterday.

Allan Alcime, one of five men arrested and charged with the couple’s murder in September 2015, testified that he, along with Hall, Paul Bellizar and Virgil Hall, had hid in the bushes for an hour waiting until the Johnsons arrived home.

Alcime said he was shocked when Hall shot the couple because he said they had only gone there to rob them of money, not to kill anyone.

“I asked him (Devaughn Hall) why he shoot the people,” he told the court.

Alcime and Virgil Hall pleaded guilty to the armed robbery and were convicted. The murder charge was dropped against them as part of a plea deal to testify as witnesses for the prosecution.

Paul Bellizar, Devaughn Hall and Kevin Dames are on trial for murder and armed robbery.

Alcime said he had known Devaughn Hall for about 12 years. He said they had attended primary school together in Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock. He said they would hang out three times a week.

A week before the murders, Alcime claims Hall came to his workplace and told him about knowing where some $2 million and drugs were.

He said Hall asked him if he wanted to go, and if he could bring somebody with him. After Hall had left he told Virgil Hall, who also worked with him, what Devaughn had told him and asked if he wanted to come with them.

According to Alcime, sometime around 5pm on September 12, 2015 he received a call from Devaughn Hall. Hall, he said, asked him if he was ready.

“I told him that I did not have a ride, and he said don’t worry about it,” Alcime recalled.

He called Virgil and they both walked to Devaughn’s house in Pinedale. When they arrived there sometime around 6pm, he saw a grey Maxima parked outside. He said that “PJ,” and “Beneby” were also there.

Alcime identified the three defendants in court. He said that PJ was known to him as Paul Bellizar and ‘Beneby’ was known to him as Kevin Dames. He said he had known PJ for nine years, but that he did not know Beneby. “I did not know know him like that, I would see him in his car riding around in the “Rocks” (Eight Mile Rock),” he said.

He said Hall came out of the house with a black bag. They went into the Maxima. He sat in the front passenger seat, while Devaughn, ‘PJ’ and Virgil sat in the backseat.

Beneby drove them to the Holmes Rock area. He said Devaughn gave Beneby directions to where they were going. Alcime said Devaughn told Beneby to stop near some bushes. They got out and Beneby pulled off.

Alcime said Devaughn opened the black bag and gave ‘PJ’ “a machine gun,” and handed Alcime a silver and brown shotgun. He said Devaughn took out a silver handgun from his waist. They put gloves and masks on and went through the bushes until they reached a house. They stayed down in the bushes for an hour, he said.

“A car pulled up and Devaughn said, ‘no, not her’; we waited in the bushes and 15 to 20 minutes and a truck pulled up,” said Alcime. It was a fella and Devaughn went out after him and we went behind him.”

Alcime claimed Devaughn hit the man in the head. “We asked him where the money was and he said he did not have any money,” said Alcime.

He claimed Devaughn took the man’s bunch of keys from the front door and gave it to him. He went to search the truck and Virgil went inside the house.

Alcime said he could not get the truck opened and went back to the porch to ask the man which one was the key to the truck. He said he searched the truck, but found no money. “As I was coming out the truck I heard a shot go off. Devaughn shot the man and Virgil ran out the house,” claimed Alcime.

Alcime said Devaughn then shot the woman, who was at the front door. He said they jumped into the truck and drove off.

“I started arguing with Devaughn and asked him, ‘Why you shoot the people? We did not come here for this; we come here for the money’,” he told the court.

Alcime drove on the back road heading up town towards Freeport, and when they reached the container port roundabout, they turned through a road and drove some distance before pulling on the side. They got out of the truck and threw the keys on the ground. “I started arguing with Devaughn trying to figure out why he killed them innocent people,” he said.

Alcime said Devaughn told them to split up. “He said, “y’all go your way’.”

The witness was shown video surveillance footage of the armed robbery and the shooting of the couple. He said they were all wearing masks and long sleeve clothing. He identified himself, Devaughn, Virgil and PJ on the footage.

When asked he if knew how tall they were, Alcime said he was six foot, two inches; PJ was six foot, three or four inches; Virgil was six foot, two inches; and Devaughn Hall was five feet.

The trial resumes on Friday when Alcime will continue his testimony.