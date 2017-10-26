Smith Appointed As Library Director

REV Dr C B Moss, president of the Bain Grants Town Advancement Association, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nelson Smith as the director of the Bain Grants Town Library and Museum. Mr Smith is a graduate of the University of the Bahamas, having studied at Cambridge College of Canada, and Faith Temple Christian Academy.

He has A-level certificates in mathematics, English literature and accounting, as well as a bachelors degree in biology with chemistry. He spent the last five years at the Lillian Coakley Public Library and also was host of The Eye Opener on Guardian Talk Radio. “This is a new challenge which I’m looking forward to with great excitement,” said Mr Smith.