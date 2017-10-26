Chairman Mitchell Comes Out Fighting

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

NEWLY elected Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell has committed the party to meeting the governing Free National Movement “at every corner and on every street” as opposition party recommits to capturing an election victory in 2022.

In a statement released after he was declared the winner of the PLP’s chairman race at the PLP’s 53rd annual convention, Mr Mitchell served notice to the FNM and its Chairman Carl Culmer that they should conduct themselves in a certain manner and use language “at the level which matches their role in the country and not down in the gutter.”

Mr Mitchell, leader of opposition business in the Senate, in his critique of the Minnis administration, blasted the government for its press releases in response to the party’s convention, branding the actions “silly, childish invective” that showed the FNM as “a set of children in playing around throwing mud pies at one another.”

“The PLP is dedicated to the debate and the critique of public policy,” he asserted. “We want better laws. We want our people treated fairly. We want the FNM to stick to their promises to the Bahamian people. Their responses over the past week were disappointing.”

He continued: “Having said all that, the FNM should be assured that we will meet them at every corner and on every street, in every island in the nation in the battle for the supremacy of ideas and in the competition for the hearts and minds of our people.”

According to unofficial figures from the party, Mr Mitchell received 627 votes, former West End and Bimini MP Obie Wilchcombe got 419 and former Long Island election candidate Glendon Rolle received 261.

The convention’s final day was fraught with chaos and disorganisation. Voting, which was supposed to start at 8am, did not begin until about three hours later. Voting did not end until after 8pm, forcing the cancellation of the live television broadcast of the event and the planned line up of speakers. Newly elected PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis did not give his victory speech until after 11pm.

Mr Mitchell said the convention was in many ways a watershed event for the party.

He noted the process marked the transition to a new leader only the third time in the party’s 64-year history.

Additionally, Mr Mitchell said the process saw “historic participation” of supporters from across the Bahamas and cemented the party’s commitment to rebranding and rebuilding itself.

“Our party showed the country how to conduct an internal election without rancour and with grace. All of the candidates deserve the praise for the manner in which this election was conducted.

“Congratulations to the winners of the principal offices Leader Philip “Brave” Davis, Deputy Leader Chester Cooper, Deputy Chairman Robyn Lynes.

“Grateful thanks to Mrs Glenys Hanna Martin, Dr Erecia Hepburn, Mr Obie Wilchcombe, Mr Glendon Rolle and Mr Ricardo Smith, who were candidates in the competition for those offices,” he said.

Mr Mitchell said: “The PLP’s constitution says that its number one aim is to make the PLP the government of The Bahamas. In that aim, the party is recommitted coming out of convention.

“We thank all Bahamians for their well wishes and their desire to see the party once more take its place as that great influencer of public policy, and the defender of our national independence and sovereignty. There was also a renewed commitment to economic empowerment.

“In thanking all people generally, it is appropriate to say thanks to the outgoing leader of the party, the Rt Hon Perry Christie for his tireless efforts toward building a better PLP and country.

“I say a special thank you to my immediate predecessor Bradley Roberts for holding the fort as the defender of the PLP faith for so many years.”

Mr Mitchell also thanked Mr Davis for seeking him out to carry the mantle of chairman.

Mr Mitchell later thanked those who rallied to support him and the people of the PLP’s Fox Hill Constituency Branch, who continues to watch his back.

He also thanked his siblings.

Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper emerged as the party’s new deputy leader, while former Senator Robyn Lynes was elected deputy chairman.