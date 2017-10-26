Christie - No Need For Public Criticism

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Perry Christie suggested yesterday that Monique Pindling’s scathing assessment of the Progressive Liberal Party should not have been aired in a public setting, but added he did not feel personally attacked by her overview of the PLP.

The day after Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP Philip “Brave” Davis defeated Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin for the leadership post by a huge margin of 1,004 to 300 votes, Mr Christie was also adamant that with the new executive team now elected, the party “could be the next government” in the next general election.

Mr Christie said he was hopeful Mrs Hanna Martin, and former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe, who was defeated by Senator Fred Mitchell for the chairman post, would not feel slighted and see they still have major contributions to make in the party.

On Monday night, Ms Pindling, the daughter of the country’s first Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling said the PLP “has become weak,” “dishonest” and allowed the political ambitions of a “few men to dash the aspirations of a whole people.”

She also said some PLP members had become “anti-Pindling” but would invoke his name publicly to their own benefit. Her father led the PLP for more than 20 years.

Her remarks were the most pointed critique of the PLP made during the party’s convention.

When asked if he felt personally attacked by the comments, Mr Christie told The Tribune: “It would be unfair for me to attribute to her anything personal or peculiar to me because one I didn’t hear it, two I didn’t read it and three she is someone who is in the position to speak to me and would have spoken to me personally if I had been the cause of her anger.

“She would have been able to speak to me. She would have had a lot of opportunity to do so and knowing the relationship we have I am sure she would have availed herself of that opportunity.”

Earlier in the interview, the former Centreville MP said: “There are two types of speeches at conventions. One where people had particular experiences like someone is rude to them, someone didn’t pay attention to them, somebody didn’t honour their whatever and it’s a lot of regret and anger, that if you want it to be a teachable experience, that kind of speech is made to an internal session where you could question and you come up with a result of this will never happen again.

“You make a speech in the way she did it and it becomes a speech where someone reports it and it’s titillating to people to listen to and to hear, but the organisation hasn’t given itself the best opportunity to learn from that experience and do something about it.

“When people make speeches that are peculiar to certain circumstances that they experience if the organisation is going to benefit in a meaningful way, the right forum ought to be chosen for that speech (that’s) if you really want the organisation to have the best opportunity to benefit from it.

“So my regretting for any sort of public utterance is not to prevent somebody from speaking their mind but to promote their organisation’s ability to hear what has been said and to ensure that a teachable moment comes about where you are able to use it to avoid that having to be said again,” Mr Christie said.

Way forward

Regarding the way forward for the party with Mr Davis, Deputy Leader Chester Cooper and Mr Mitchell at the helm, Mr Christie said he looks forward to assisting in whichever capacity party officials desire. He said the PLP has to now be keen on rebuilding.

“I express the hope that those who lost – Mrs Hanna Martin in particular and Obie Wilchcombe who served with me –- would not see that the role they could play in the party diminished in any which way. They still have major contributions to make and they should disregard any suggestion to the contrary, that the new leader would find it appropriate and convenient to reach out to them with a view to them continuing to play a role in the movement of the PLP and becoming the next government of the Bahamas.

“This is something I regard as important in the aftermath of elections that where one side wins and the other side loses, leadership now must be demonstrated in being able to bring everyone together with the view to the PLP being able to fulfil its role in the democracy that we have. The goal now is to be the best opposition that we can be and to prepare ourselves to form the next government of the Bahamas and to act on the basis through planning and preparation that we could be the next government so that we are not ill prepared for governance if and when it comes,” Mr Christie said.

Mr Davis was elected PLP leader following a chaotic final national convention day, which suffered an embarrassing voting delay and disorganisation brought on by the underestimation of delegate turn out and electricity failures.

Addressing a crowd of elated supporters gathered in the ballroom who erupted into celebration and applause, Mr Davis thanked Mr Christie, who stepped down as PLP leader in May, and asked those in attendance to give admiration to Mrs Hanna Martin. He commended her work within the party.

Mr Davis then referred to accusations of corruption which have dogged the PLP. He said the party must have zero tolerance in the party for such acts, but said false accusations in this regard do considerable harm. He also attacked the current administration for not having done much thus far since the May general election.

Calling supporters to work, Mr Davis outlined his plans for the party, adding that Wednesday’s voting process was proof the party needed reforms.

Mr Davis said the party under his leadership will also seek to create a new candidates’ fund to support new leaders and to encourage those who are considering entering front-line politics.