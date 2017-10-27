Seaplane Provider Urges Greater Andros Exposure

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

A Florida-based seaplane company is aiming to boost visitor traffic to Andros via its 18,000-plus client database, arguing yesterday that the island needs greater exposure.

Scott Young, head of sales and charters at Tropic Ocean Airways, who presented at the Andros Business Outlook conference, told Tribune Business it was looking to forge relationships with resorts on the island and offer 'discovery packages' to existing clients.

"We want to help increase the number of travellers to Andros," he said. "I think people know of Kamalame Cay and the Tiamo Resort, but when it comes to the fly fishing resorts only a select few really know about them.

"The word hasn't really gotten out there about Andros, and I say that based on the people that call us. Andros is the largest land mass in the Bahamas; there are 124 miles of barrier reef, amazing bonefishing opportunities, as well as the Tongue of the Ocean, but few people really know about it. There are so many natural things that the island has going for it that we really have to get the message out there."

Mr Young said Tropic Ocean Airways plans to use its client database to drive visitor traffic to Andros. "We have a database of a little over 18,000 customers," he explained. "Our base was grown organically, by word of mouth.

"We never really did marketing or solicited for clients, and so we grew from the bottom up. We want to establish partnerships to promote the island to our client base, and put together packages. Many of the resorts on the island are all-inclusive, which is great for our clients, who are usually a bit more wealthy.

"Our clients want to travel and really experience a destination; our clients want to go fly fishing and deep sea diving. We want to gather all of the information that we can about the resorts on Andros so we can really start to advertise and promote the island."

Tropic Ocean Airways, which is based in Fort Lauderdale, was founded by navy fighter pilot, Rob Ceravolo. The company currently has scheduled service into Bimini, Great Harbour Cay, Marsh Harbour and Treasure Cay via a fleet of 11 aircraft and 100 employees, with plans to expand the business to be announced imminently.