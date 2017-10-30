Updated: Man Shot In Botched Armed Robbery

A SUSPECT is in hospital recovering from a gunshot wound after he was shot during an attempted armed robbery, police said.

The wounded man and another suspect attempted to rob a man as he was about to enter his home in Yellow Elder Gardens around 11.30pm Friday.

Police said the man was about to go inside his West Dennis Court home when he was approached by two men, who had a handgun and tried to rob him.

“However, the victim fought back, struggling with the male with the gun,” a press release from the Royal Bahamas Police Force said. “During the struggle, the gunman suffered a gunshot wound and fled on foot along with his accomplice into a waiting blue Honda vehicle with gold rims.’

Police recovered a handgun used in the attempted robbery from the scene.

One of the suspects later arrived at hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He is currently detained under heavy police guard.

Police also informed the public that a post circulating on social media that alleges there is a white Tiida vehicle - licence plate number 0277HH or AH0277 - going around holding persons at gun point robbing them is fabricated.

“Police have no reports of any such incidents and are urging members of the public to desist from spreading such malicious rumours, which has sparked significant concern among residents,” a RBPF press release said.

Anyone with any report of any such incident, or any other crime, is asked to contact police immediately at 919, 502-9991 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS.