Updated: Man Shot In Botched Armed Robbery

A SUSPECT is in hospital recovering from a gunshot wound after he was shot during an attempted armed robbery, police said.
The wounded man and another suspect attempted to rob a man as he was about to enter his home in Yellow Elder Gardens around 11.30pm Friday.
Police said the man was about to go inside his West Dennis Court home when he was approached by two men, who had a handgun and tried to rob him.
“However, the victim fought back, struggling with the male with the gun,” a press release from the Royal Bahamas Police Force said. “During the struggle, the gunman suffered a gunshot wound and fled on foot along with his accomplice into a waiting blue Honda vehicle with gold rims.’
Police recovered a handgun used in the attempted robbery from the scene.
One of the suspects later arrived at hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He is currently detained under heavy police guard.
Police also informed the public that a post circulating on social media that alleges there is a white Tiida vehicle - licence plate number 0277HH or AH0277 - going around holding persons at gun point robbing them is fabricated.
“Police have no reports of any such incidents and are urging members of the public to desist from spreading such malicious rumours, which has sparked significant concern among residents,” a RBPF press release said.
Anyone with any report of any such incident, or any other crime, is asked to contact police immediately at 919, 502-9991 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS.
Comments
rawbahamian 1 day, 7 hours ago
Now isn't that just perfect poetic justice for the assailant to be shot with his OWN gun !!! Priceless
Reality_Check 1 day, 7 hours ago
And Daylight Savings Time hasn't even begun yet!
baldbeardedbahamian 5 hours, 56 minutes ago
Dis Bahamian tief was so dumb................. that he could not keep hold of his gun................... got shot in the arm.................................................. did his victim no harm............................................ Of to PMH he had to run..........................................
sengli02 52 minutes ago
Bahamians, crime is a money making business for those in power. They don't want crime to stop because; it will cut their profits.
Think about it, the people that are in charge of criminal activities are keeping silent. Why? They will not have jobs if there are no crime.
John 42 minutes ago
The robbery was not botched, it was FOILED. Thanks to the bravery of a citizen who stood his ground. Hopefully the injured suspect will get a speedy trial and be sent away for a good while.
