Abaco Man Accused Of Murder After Woman’S Body Found

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AN Abaco man was charged in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Monday with the murder of a woman whose partially decomposed corpse was discovered last Thursday on that island.

Lavardo Huyler, a resident of Marsh Harbour and Dundas Town, Abaco, was taken to Freeport and charged around 1pm in Court One before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson.

Relatives of the accused also travelled to Grand Bahama for the arraignment and waited outside at the back of the courthouse for Huyler’s arrival at court. While Huyler was escorted by officers inside the courthouse, some people were seen with cellular phones taking photos and recording his arrival to court.

It is alleged that the accused, sometime between October 21 and October 26, at Marsh Harbour, Abaco, by means of unlawful harm intentionally caused the death of a woman, whom the judge said is still formally unidentified.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Ferguson informed Huyler he was not required to enter a plea to the charge of murder, and that a preliminary inquiry will be held into the matter to determine if there is sufficient evidence against him to stand trial in the Supreme Court.

“I see where a female is unidentified; the circumstances may change in the future, right now we do not know the identification of the person who is alleged to have died,” said Deputy Chief Magistrate Ferguson.

On the issue of bail, the prosecution asked –- due to the seriousness of the offence – that bail be denied according to Section 438 Part C and Part G of the Bail Amendment Act.

The judge told Huyler that due to the nature of the offence he was not entitled to bail. He is entitled to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in New Providence until February 26, 2018 when a preliminary inquiry will be held.