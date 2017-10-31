Updated: Glenys Hanna Martin Steps Down As Leader Of Opposition Business In The House Of Assembly

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

DAYS after a crushing defeat in the Progressive Liberal Party’s national convention against PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis for leadership of the party, Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin confirmed her resignation as leader of opposition business in the House of Assembly.

The loss last Wednesday sparked her resignation, Mrs Hanna Martin told The Tribune yesterday, as she rebuffed speculation of frosty relations between herself and Mr Davis.

She said according to Westminster conventions, the person who unsuccessfully challenges the top post should step down, allowing the successful leadership candidate to appoint who they feel would best serve. Following a chaotic PLP national convention, Mr Davis emerged as the elected PLP leader having won 1,004 votes to 300 in favour of Mrs Hanna Martin.

Party Chairman Senator Fred Mitchell confirmed Mr Davis accepted Mrs Hanna Martin’s decision “with regret,” adding South Andros MP Picewell Forbes was appointed leader of opposition business in the House of Assembly as of yesterday.

Ahead of Mr Mitchell’s confirmation, a copy of Mr Forbes’ appointment letter first appeared on a Facebook page purportedly affiliated with the MP and was later shared in several forums on the social media platform with a caption “yet we rise.”

“It is correct that I submitted a resignation letter. I unsuccessfully challenged the leader who was ultimately victorious in the most recent convention,” Mrs Hanna Martin told The Tribune when contacted.

“The convention says if you unsuccessfully challenge, you submit your resignation and give the new leader the opportunity to appoint whomever they would wish.”

Asked whether the move was a sign of animosity, she said: “It’s not animosity. It’s what the convention requires.

“I have no concerns about working alongside them. It’s cool and within his jurisdiction,” the MP said when she was asked about effectively working with Mr Davis and Mr Forbes in Parliament.

Following her interview with The Tribune, the Englerston MP released a brief statement confirming her decision.

“By letter dated October 26, 2017, I tendered my resignation to the leader of Her Majesty’s Opposition as leader of opposition business in the House of Assembly.

“The convention of our Westminster system requires that after having unsuccessfully challenged the leader who appointed me that I should tender my resignation. The leader today advised that my resignation was accepted. I will continue to be a voice for the people of Englerston and Bahamians everywhere in the halls of Parliament.”

Mr Forbes’ appointment letter from Mr Davis garnered dozens of greetings and well wishes in recognition of his new post.

The letter from Mr Davis read: “I have accepted the resignation of Mrs Glenys Hanna Martin, member of Parliament Englerston from the post of leader of opposition business in the House of Assembly. I am, as a consequence of the vacancy, very pleased to appoint you as leader of opposition business, effective immediately.

“I am confident that you will work well with the leader of government business to arrange the business of the House. With equal importance, know that our team looks to you to hold the government to account in its overall management of the House.

“Thank you for your service to the people of the Bahamas. I wish you all the best in this critical undertaking.”