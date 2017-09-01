A Comic's View: Minnis Playing I Spy

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELAYA

OVER the past few days, we (barely) avoided another downgrade by the ratings agency Moody’s (though they did rate our outlook as ‘negative’). That’s good news.

Still, there have been reports this week that the new Free National Movement has placed its Interception of Communications Bill, 2017 high on the agenda for the next term. That’s bad news.

Spy Bill, 2.0

Months back, before it became ‘The People’s Time,’ I wrote extensively on my objection to what then Opposition Leader Dr Hubert Minnis coined the ‘Spy Bill’- the original Interception of Communications Bill that was introduced by the last Christie Administration.

Back in February of this year, many opposed to the Bill decried the timing – so close to a general election – and claimed the point of the legislation was that it would be used as a tool to target the private and personal information of political opponents.

Well, fast forward a mere few months into a new regime and suddenly the ‘Spy Bill’ is a top priority once again?

As they say, something stinks in Denmark. Or, Nassau, as the case may be.

How is it that Dr Minnis (now Prime Minister Minnis) has gone from decrying this so-called ‘Spy Bill’ to his new attorney general, Carl Bethel, claiming this rehashed version has “the appropriate checks and balances.” Bethel also spoke of “buffers” that will prevent the suggestion of abuse of power.

To be blunt, “mouth could say anything”.

We know how the last administration came up with their bill – by copying the Americans. What we don’t know is whether the new Minnis Administration has made sufficient changes to make any legislation that will give the government the power to spy on our phone conversations, emails, Facebook accounts and (God forbid) Snapchat posts palatable.

Spying on Bahamians is (to most Bahamians) distasteful.

We know that we live in an ever-changing, dangerous world. We know that law enforcement needs certain tools to keep up with the ingenious ways today’s Master Criminal can seek to do us harm. But by legally opening doors to our literal and figurative homes, sometimes would-be friends do more harm than good.

I welcome a decent consultation process and vigorous debate on any legislation introduced by the government that will help protect Bahamians. What is unwelcome, then and now, is legislation being rammed through parliament. Especially by a supermajority given power by the people by saying one thing and now seemingly trying to do something else.

In the words of every Bahamian giving fair warning, ‘Don’t do it!’

Remember, it’s still ‘The People’s Time.’

Leader of the Pack

As the PLP enters their next phase, this November will mark a significant turning point.

Since it’s founding in 1953 by William Cartwright, Cyril Stevenson and Henry Milton Taylor (later Sir Henry), the party has held the reigns of government for some 35 years: 1967-1992 by the late Sir Lynden Oscar Pindling; and 2002-2007 and again 2012-2017 by Perry Gladstone Christie.

All these years and only two party leaders. Two party leaders who both held onto the baton so long it had to be physically “yucked” from their clenched fists in stunning and humiliating fashion.

Over the years, few challengers have tried to grasp control of the PLP but always (always!) the task was insurmountable.

Because of the party’s system of electing its leader, whomever controls the Stalwart Councillors controls the PLP.

This band of party loyalists, whose numbers have ballooned under the leadership of Christie, have been the weapon used to beat back other young, old, smart, savvy and even cunning persons who wanted to grab said baton.

Recently (and perhaps always), they have not been the deliberative, sensible, wise body I’m sure was envisaged by the original founders and members. No, in recent years the Stalwart Councillors have operated as a pack, with groupthink the first and last sin.

They didn’t remove Christie (or Pindling, for that matter) when they had the chance. Their votes have been a forgone conclusion, a joke in some respects, since time immemorial.

But now (now!) they have the opportunity to elect their next official leader.

If they are serious, the slate will be clean. All the old allegiances will have fallen away and those persons offering themselves this time will start on equal footing and be judged according to the merits.

Who knows?

They say it’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks. If the PLP ever wants to see a third Prime Minister rise from their ranks, they will need to learn a few tricks. And a few more. And a few more, still.