Former Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett Back In Court For Status Hearing

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett was back in the Magistrate’s court on Friday for a status hearing after he faced several criminal charges in July.

At the time he was arraigned on a single count of misconduct while in public office and four counts each of extortion and bribery totalling $120,000.

Mr Dorsett, who was accompanied by his wife and other relatives, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney, where he was asked to stand as the Crown presented Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI) documents.

Once these documents were read and reviewed by the attorney’s representing Mr Dorsett, which included Damian Gomez, QC, and Wayne Munroe, QC, Magistrate McKinney asked whether the former MP understood the terms and conditions of the VBI. “Yes,” he replied.

Magistrate McKinney went on to explain that Mr Dorsett would not be required to enter an alibi or produce evidence because he did not apply to so with the Office of the Attorney General.

However, Mr Munroe interjected raising questions over the level of difficulty present in requiring his client to present an alibi.

He argued that the Crown alleged the criminal acts occurred between March 1 to May 9 or a total of 70 days, adding the details provided were not specific to day, time, or location.

Mr Munroe pointed out the charges only indicated the alleged acts happened on the island of New Providence.

“It’s impossible for him to give notice of alibi,” Mr Munroe said.

Following this argument, Magistrate McKinney explained that Mr Dorsett had 21 days in which to present an alibi or witnesses.

The matter has been adjourned to September 15, 2017, where Mr Dorsett will appear in the Supreme Court before Justice Bernard Turner.

Magistrate McKinney said a failure to appear at this time would result in a bench warrant against Mr Dorsett.