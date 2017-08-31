Munroe Considers Bid For Plp Chairmanship

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
ATTORNEY Wayne Munroe is considering running for chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party when it holds its October convention.
“I am being urged to do so,” he told The Tribune yesterday. “Persons from all levels of the party are encouraging me. I am considering the option.”
He said he has not been asked to be a part of anyone’s “slate” of candidates.
“In my considered opinion the concept of a slate in these party elections would not be helpful,” he said.
He said he will consider “whether (his) schedule permits (him) to devote the time the position would require.”
“Today’s technology and what I have learned about analysis and personnel management might balance the time aspect of it,” he said.
As a first time candidate for the PLP in the May general election, Mr Munroe won 34 per cent of the vote in Free Town, losing to the Free National Movement’s Dionisio D’Aguilar.
Former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe is the only person to officially announce an intention to run for chairman of the PLP. Former State Legal Affairs Minister Damian Gomez is also considering running for the position.
Exuma & Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper has said he will run for one of the senior positions at the convention, though he has not said which.
Some stalwart councillors in the PLP told The Tribune Wednesday they would vote for Mr Cooper as deputy leader, describing him as “new blood” and a member of the “new guard.”
Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin announced this week that she will run for leader. She will challenge Cat Island, San Salvador and Rum Cay MP Philip “Brave” Davis for the position.
Everyone seeking a leadership position has so far declined to endorse candidates in other positions.
October’s convention will be critical for the party at a time when public opinion remains against it. The party has not been active on the national scene since the election, much to the chagrin of some councillors who spoke to The Tribune. The party hopes the convention will clear the way for it to improve its performance as an opposition party.
Comments
TalRussell 8 hours, 24 minutes ago
Comrades! No doubt a brilliant barrister in his area practice but not much to show when it comes to his political opportunities to date.... not that it will make any difference to repairing the damage inflicted upon the party over the past five years - regardless of who rushes get the leadership's position?
The only elected PLP's wanting a Convention so early after their May 10, 2017 defeat - is those selfish PLP's - who knows this will be their last chances of retaining political power of the party's membership.
Rather than heading to convention the two so far announced contenders for party leader - should be climbing up the twelve steps to a anonymous compatibility with sacramental confession program ....... to openly confess their political governing lives and bring forward all the bad political stuff they inflicted upon the poor and near poor Bahamalanders.
Face it, the ministry of works and road traffic were not exactly the ministerial envy in the eyes of Bahamalanders - of all political colours t-shirts ..... and for good political measure, let's throw in how the Numbers Houses, become all regularised?
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 33 minutes ago
It's sad to think most of our sitting judges who are indigenous Bahamians let themselves feel intimidated by such an idiot as Munroe.....QC my arse!!
realfreethinker 5 hours, 15 minutes ago
Overated
SP 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
Good place for Wayne. Better to keep all the clowns in one circus!
TalRussell 24 minutes ago
Comrade Wayne was not even a supporter of the PLP when he was made a Queen's Counsel (QC). At the time I'd say Wayne was more politically aligned with Bran McCartney, than PM Christie.
