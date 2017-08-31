Munroe Considers Bid For Plp Chairmanship

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

ATTORNEY Wayne Munroe is considering running for chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party when it holds its October convention.

“I am being urged to do so,” he told The Tribune yesterday. “Persons from all levels of the party are encouraging me. I am considering the option.”

He said he has not been asked to be a part of anyone’s “slate” of candidates.

“In my considered opinion the concept of a slate in these party elections would not be helpful,” he said.

He said he will consider “whether (his) schedule permits (him) to devote the time the position would require.”

“Today’s technology and what I have learned about analysis and personnel management might balance the time aspect of it,” he said.

As a first time candidate for the PLP in the May general election, Mr Munroe won 34 per cent of the vote in Free Town, losing to the Free National Movement’s Dionisio D’Aguilar.

Former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe is the only person to officially announce an intention to run for chairman of the PLP. Former State Legal Affairs Minister Damian Gomez is also considering running for the position.

Exuma & Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper has said he will run for one of the senior positions at the convention, though he has not said which.

Some stalwart councillors in the PLP told The Tribune Wednesday they would vote for Mr Cooper as deputy leader, describing him as “new blood” and a member of the “new guard.”

Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin announced this week that she will run for leader. She will challenge Cat Island, San Salvador and Rum Cay MP Philip “Brave” Davis for the position.

Everyone seeking a leadership position has so far declined to endorse candidates in other positions.

October’s convention will be critical for the party at a time when public opinion remains against it. The party has not been active on the national scene since the election, much to the chagrin of some councillors who spoke to The Tribune. The party hopes the convention will clear the way for it to improve its performance as an opposition party.