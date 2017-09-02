Female Dies In Long Island Cutlass Attack, Man Shot Dead On Blue Hill Road

Two people are dead after a shooting on Blue Hill Road on Friday night and a cutlass attack on Long Island early on Saturday.
In the first incident, shortly after 11pm on Friday, a man was in the area of the Bahamas Baptist Convention Office on Blue Hill Road, when he was shot. He died on the scene.
Police have launched an island-wide hunt for the suspects.
In the second incident, a female died after being attacked by a man with a cutlass at a home in Long Island.
According to reports, shortly before 2am, the man entered the residence and attacked two females causing serious injuries. One of them died on the scene and the other was taken to the local clinic. She is expected to be airlifted to New Providence.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
Husband chopped up wife and stabbed wife's mother ........ both are now dead ....... Husband hiding in the bushes ......... Sad end to a tumultuous life for a nice woman and her mother.
TalRussell 30 minutes ago
Comrades! A citizens call must go out for the red shirts government to begin a Dialogue with the criminal thugs. It might just work as the the only way out from the policeman's using even more armed and deadly force. It hasn't worked by jailing the thugs, or in an increasingly number cases of policeman's shooting and killing the thugs. Maybe it's time to bribe them into changing their ways?
