Updated: Two Held After Cocaine Seizure In Bimini

BY DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
Two Bahamian men were arrested Friday in connection with a major drug bust that has resulted in the seizure of some $2 million worth of suspected cocaine on the island of Bimini.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder reported that DEU officers intercepted a 26ft aqua and white Contender vessel in waters near Alice Town shortly before 8am.
During a search, officers discovered two white coolers and two backpacks all containing packages of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of $2.3 million.
The two suspects on board, who are residents of Bimini, were taken into police custody and are expected to be arraigned before Magistrates Court in New Providence early next week.
