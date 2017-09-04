Two Killed In Traffic Accidents At Weekend

POLICE are investigating two traffic accidents that left two people dead - one in Grand Bahama, the other from Eleuthera.

In the first incident, police said shortly after 4pm on Friday, officers were called to the Grand Bahama Highway in the area of the domestic terminal.

There, police found a silver coloured 2006 Audi A4 sedan in bushes with extensive damage, with a man inside. The male driver, a resident of Grand Bahama, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second accident occurred on Sunday, shortly after 4.15am in Rock Sound, Eleuthera.

Police said a man was driving a black Suzuki Grand Vitara on Queen’s Highway when he apparently lost control of the car and ran into a tree.

The car’s front seat passenger died at the scene. The driver and a rear passenger were airlifted to New Providence in critical condition.

Officers from the Traffic Department in New Providence are in Eleuthera helping with the investigation.

Police have asked motorists to wear their seat belts and adhere to speed limits.