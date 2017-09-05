Bahamasair Notice On Travel

AS Hurricane Irma approaches, Bahamasair has advised the public that passengers who have booked travel from September 4 to September 14 will not incur any change in fees for adjustments made to travel itineraries during this period.

All services will operate as scheduled as Bahamasair continues to monitor the movement of Hurricane Irma, the national airline announced on Monday.

The airline said officials will provide a further update on its operations on Wednesday as more information becomes available.

The Bahamas is expected to feel effects from the storm - which was upgraded to a category four storm last night - early on Friday.