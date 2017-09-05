Shootings Leave Two Dead, Seven Injured

By KHRISNA VIRGIL

Deputy Chief Reporter

kvirgil@tribunemedia.net

A SPATE of shootings in 24 hours have left two people dead and seven injured - with the latest murder seeing a man killed and a woman left in critical condition after a double shooting at a First Caribbean ATM.

The shooting took place shortly after 10pm in Madeira Street, and was the 94th murder for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Police said the victims were about to make a deposit when they were approached by two men with handguns, who robbed them before speeding off in a dark vehicle. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police had earlier launched an island-wide manhunt for the suspects responsible for the fatal shooting of a man at Kim’s Crescent off Baillou Hill Road South on Sunday night.

In that incident, shortly before 11pm, a man was walking on Kim’s Crescent when two men in a passing car shot him.

Three more people were injured in two separate incidents last night.

Shortly after 9pm, there was a double shooting at Abner Street, Fox Hill.

A dark vehicle pulled up and opened fire, shooting a man and a woman, before speeding off. The victims were taken to hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition.

Then, shortly before 11pm, there was a shooting at Croton Street, Pinewood Gardens.

A dark vehicle pulled up and the occupants opened fire on a man as he pulled up to his home. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, police reported at the time of going to press.

Investigators were also searching for the suspects responsible for three other shootings in New Providence.

Police said the first incident happened shortly before noon on Sunday in the area of Peardale Road.

Two men were driving in the area, when the occupants of a Honda vehicle fired four shots into the vehicle, resulting in one of the men being shot, police said. The victim was then taken to hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

In the second incident, police said a man and woman were about to enter their vehicle in the area of Gambier Village when a man armed with a handgun approached and shot both of them. The incident happened shortly before 1am Monday.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where they are listed in serious condition.

The third incident happened on Minnie Street at around 1.30am Monday as a man was leaving a nightclub. A fight broke out and shots were fired resulting in him being shot in his body, police said.

He was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police are appealing to members of the public to anonymously contact them with any information at 919, the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-8557 in New Providence, or 1-242-300-8476 in the Family Islands.

