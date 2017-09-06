Airport: Flights Likely To Cease On Friday

THE Nassau Airport Development Company has announced that operations at the Lynden Pindling International Airport are likely to cease on Friday evening with a potential resumption a day later, depending on the damage Hurricane Irma brings.

In a statement released on Tuesday, NAD said it held its first hurricane meeting with the LPIA community to review the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season projections, lessons learned from Hurricane Matthew last year, and any updates to each agency’s standard operating procedures for hurricanes.

As a result of that meeting and based on the Meteorological Department’s forecast, NAD said: “On its current forecasted track and given its size, New Providence should start feeling the impacts of Hurricane Irma as early as Friday evening, around (9pm). The time and date are subject to change based upon the change in forward speed of the storm.

“If the storm remains on the current track - still subject to change - New Providence may experience tropical storm force winds. However, we are unable to provide more definitive information at this time, as the cone of uncertainty remains large over the Northwest Bahamas and Florida. We do not anticipate a cessation in airport operations until Friday evening, with a potential resumption in business Saturday evening, depending on the aftermath of the storm.”

NAD said it has activated its hurricane response plan and will continue to closely monitor the hurricane, and will meet with all stakeholders as required. Another meeting is scheduled with the Met Department and the airport community Wednesday morning at 11.30, and it is envisaged that more defined decisions can be made then based upon new updates and a more defined cone of uncertainty, NAD said.