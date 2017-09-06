Police Beg Public: Name The Shooters

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

ACTING Commissioner Anthony Ferguson yesterday announced the establishment of a 24-hour incident room at the Central Detective Unit as police revamp crime strategies following another spate of shootings.

Two men were killed and three others, including two women, are in hospital after three separate shootings on Monday.

The deaths of the men pushed the country’s homicide count to 95 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Mr Ferguson declined to confirm the total number of homicides for the year at yesterday’s press conference, instead adding that he felt the public was more concerned with preventing killings rather than counting them.

“As a result of the recent overnight shootings in the capital that resulted in two deaths,” Acting Commissioner Ferguson said, “we have revised our operational strategy effective immediately. Realising that crime is dynamic it becomes necessary from time to time to review current strategies because the criminal element is finding innovative ways to commit crime.

“Therefore, a 24-hour incident room has been set up at the Central Detective Unit. This unit will receive calls from members of the public who may have information, and this information will be managed so that the matters can be effectively and efficiently investigated.”

The acting commissioner said while he will not provide further details, the impact of the revised strategy will be “felt and seen.”

In the first shooting on Monday, a man and woman were sitting in a yard on Abner Street, Fox Hill around 9pm when the occupants of a dark coloured vehicle shot at them before speeding off. The victims were said to be in stable condition at hospital, according to police.

The second shooting took place an hour later in Palmdale. A man and woman were approached by two men armed with handguns as they were about to make a deposit at a bank on Madeira Street. The gunmen shot and robbed them of a deposit bag before speeding off in a dark coloured vehicle. The man, said to be a security guard, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was listed in critical condition at hospital.

Police have not officially identified the deceased, however, The Tribune understands that he is Frederick Rigby, 44.

Yesterday, Acting Commissioner Ferguson said police had two men in custody in connection with the Palmdale shooting incident.

The final shooting occurred an hour later, shortly before 11pm, in Pinewood Gardens. According to police, a man pulled into the driveway of his home on Croton Street when the occupants of a dark coloured vehicle shot him before speeding off.

He later died in hospital.

“We feel very good in respect to where we are with our investigations,” Acting Commissioner Ferguson said at yesterday’s press conference, “but there are far too many people moving around this island with illegal and deadly weapons. You, the wider public, know exactly who they are so we are depending on you to provide this information to us before you or your families are affected.

“However the RBPF will continue to do its part, we will remain vigilant and focused therefore lawlessness and criminal behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Mr Ferguson urged the public to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings, particularly persons coming home late at night.

Persons can reach the 24-hour incident room at 502-9969, 502-9971, or 502-9904. CDU’s main line is 502-9991.