International Airport Open Until End Of Today

THE Nassau Airport Development Company has announced that operations will continue as normal at Lynden Pindling International Airport until the end of Thursday.

All stakeholders are encouraged to complete the securing of their premises and vehicles in order to have the best possible outcome, NAD said.

“The public is reminded to check with their individual airline regarding any changes in flight times, or cancellations,” NAD’s statement added.

Airport operations will resume only when the ‘all clear’ is given by the Met Department/National Emergency Management Agency, after which all airport employees will be expected to safely report for duty to assess any damage, clean up and restore premises to normal condition, for the ordinary resumption of operations. A statement will be issued by NAD to advise the travelling public as to when the airport will resume full operations.

The public is requested to listen carefully to the media for updates regarding both cessation and resumption of airport operations as there might be changes in the forward movement of Hurricane Irma requiring adjustments to the operations timelines.